Miracles for Kids 'Back to School Basket of Miracles' Program Distributes 24,000 School Supplies to 394 Families in Need
Children, community organizations, and volunteers working together to assemble and pack hundreds of backpacks in a well-orchestrated assembly line at the Miracles for Kids 'Back to School Basket of Miracles' event
Volunteers Rally to Fill 901 Backpacks with School Supplies and Deliver Over 400 Boxes of Household Essentials
Our Back to School Basket of Miracles program not only provides essential school supplies but also shows these families that they are not alone in their journey.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids successfully hosted its annual "Back to School Basket of Miracles" event, on July 27, 2024, bringing together over a hundred volunteers to assemble and deliver backpacks filled with essential school supplies, household goods, and seasonal items to families with critically ill children. This year, 901 backpacks were stuffed with over 24,000 school supplies, then boxed with household essentials from supporting local companies and distributed to 394 families across Southern California, Northern California, and the Phoenix area.
— Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids
Volunteers from the Orange County community, including representatives from local businesses and organizations, gathered to help ease the financial burden on families as they prepare for the upcoming school year. The event's highlights included children, community organizations, and volunteers working together to assemble and pack hundreds of backpacks in a well-orchestrated assembly line, creating a joyful atmosphere of smiles and laughter. The Step ‘n Repeat logo wall of sponsors provided the perfect photo opportunities, capturing the essence of the community coming together for this annual noble cause. The day was filled with heartfelt moments, especially during the afternoon when volunteers hand-delivered the hand decorated boxes to families served by Miracles for Kids.
“When the community comes together to support these families on a Saturday and donate their time, we are truly inspired,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids, who is celebrating the organization’s 20th anniversary this year! “Our Back to School Basket of Miracles program not only provides essential school supplies but also shows these families that they are not alone in their journey.”
The success of this event was made possible by the generous support of community businesses and organizations, including:
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions
AYNI
ECOS by Earth Friendly Products
Elks Lodge Santa Ana
Experian
FoundrSpace
The Irvine Company
Manna Kadar Beauty
NEGU - The Jessie Rees Foundation
Second Harvest Food Bank OC
U Brands
Back to school season is an exciting time for most families, filled with anticipation and preparation for the year ahead. However, for parents of critically ill children, this period can be especially challenging. The financial strain of medical bills, combined with the emotional toll of caring for a sick child, makes it difficult to afford the necessary supplies and to focus on providing a sense of normalcy for their children. Miracles for Kids' "Back to School Basket of Miracles" program aims to alleviate some of these burdens, ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the tools they need to succeed in school. For families grappling with bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression due to the fight for their child’s life, visit MiraclesForKids.org to learn more.
# # #
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc.
Tracy@P2Rinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other