Permanent striping work to be completed on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Waikapū and Wailuku

Main, News Posted on Aug 15, 2024 in Highways News

WAILUKU, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that crews will be completing striping of the new speed tables on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) in the vicinity of Maui Tropical Plantation and Kolo Place.

Work will be from Monday, Aug. 19 to Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the work, there may be either lane shifts, or one lane will be closed in either direction. The closure will be limited to a 1,000-foot section within the project limits. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining lane. Crews will direct traffic.

The speed tables are located at the following locations on Honoapi‘ilani Highway:

Mile marker 0.45, near Wailuku Elementary School, in the vicinity of Keanu Street and Kolo Place Mile marker 2.09, in the vicinity of Wai‘olu Place and Pilikana Street Mile marker 2.27, in the vicinity of Wilikona Place and Waikō Road Mile marker 2.38, in the vicinity of Lehuapueo Place and Wilikona Place Mile marker 2.55, near Maui Tropical Plantation, in the vicinity of Olo Place and ‘Ololī Place

Honoapi‘ilani Highway near Wailuku Elementary School is a school zone with a posted speed limit of 20 mph. The speed limit for the remaining speed table locations is 30 mph.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety, by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

To view past and planned installations of raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

###