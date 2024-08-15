H&R Block Reports FY24 Results; Announces 17% Dividend Increase, & $1.5B Share Repurchase Authorization

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



H&R Block reported full year revenue of $3.6 billion (4% increase) and earnings per share from continuing operations 2 of $4.14 (16% increase)

of $4.14 (16% increase) In FY24, the Company repurchased $350 million, or another 5.5%, of shares outstanding at an average price of $43.66

The Company announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.375 per share

The Company announced a new share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion, which replaces the prior authorization

The FY25 outlook guides to another year of revenue growth, EBITDA that outpaces revenue, and earnings per share that grows even faster

"In fiscal 2024 we made strides across our different products and services that provide value to our clients and help enable their financial confidence," said Jeff Jones H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "We continue to make progress, gain new insight, and translate this client success into value for shareholders, and are well positioned to build on this momentum in fiscal 2025 and beyond."

Fiscal 2024 Results from Continuing Operations and Key Financial Metrics

"I am pleased with our financial performance in 2024 resulting in another year of strong free cash flow and capital allocation," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "In addition, today's announcement of a 17% dividend increase and new $1.5B share repurchase authorization reflects the Board's support of our strategy and confidence in our future."

Year Ended June 30, (in millions, except EPS) 2024

2023

Revenue $ 3,610 $ 3,472 Pretax Income $ 762 $ 711 Net Income $ 598 $ 562 Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 143.9 157.2 EPS2 $ 4.14 $ 3.56 Adjusted EPS2 $ 4.41 $ 3.82 EBITDA2 $ 963 $ 915

Total revenue of $3.6 billion increased by $138.2 million, or 4.0%, primarily due to a higher net average charge and company-owned volumes in the Assisted category combined with greater online paid returns at a higher net average charge in DIY, partially offset by lower Emerald Card ® activity in the current year.

activity in the current year. Total operating expenses of $2.8 billion increased by $81.6 million, or 3.0%, primarily due to higher labor costs and bad debt expense, partially offset by lower consulting and outsourced services.

Pretax income of $762.3 million increased by $51.1 million, or 7.2%, primarily due to higher revenues in the current year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 of $4.14 increased by $0.58, or 16.3%; adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 of $4.41 increased by $0.59, or 15.4%.

Capital Structure

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

In fiscal year 2024, the Company repurchased and retired approximately 8.0 million shares, or 5.5% of shares outstanding, at an aggregate price of $350 million, or $43.66 per share.

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion, which replaces the prior authorization.

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 17%, representing the seventh increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.375 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2024.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $3.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

FY25 Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.

EBITDA 3 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.

to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion. Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%. The tax rate is positively impacted due to the anticipated closure of various matters under examination and the expiration of statute of limitations. We expect this to contribute approximately 50 cents to EPS.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on continuing operations and fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3 Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 652,405 $ 636,561 $ 2,274,835 $ 2,167,138 Royalties 51,732 49,294 204,802 210,631 DIY tax preparation 134,283 132,428 349,812 314,758 Refund Transfers 21,357 23,100 142,249 143,310 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 33,987 36,341 93,087 95,181 Tax Identity Shield® 16,576 19,028 33,386 38,265 Other 18,918 16,407 51,555 45,252 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 929,258 913,159 3,149,726 3,014,535 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 14,600 16,203 76,093 84,651 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® 4,231 287 40,933 47,554 Total financial services 18,831 16,490 117,026 132,205 International 88,725 78,834 247,123 235,131 Wave 25,816 23,663 96,472 90,314 Total revenues $ 1,062,630 $ 1,032,146 $ 3,610,347 $ 3,472,185 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 218,473 223,086 869,002 841,742 Other wages 76,694 66,064 298,819 273,850 Benefits and other compensation 57,759 51,053 228,723 220,530 352,926 340,203 1,396,544 1,336,122 Occupancy 112,618 111,293 432,461 428,167 Marketing and advertising 66,612 49,956 277,747 286,255 Depreciation and amortization 30,780 31,841 121,784 130,501 Bad debt 23,963 3,383 91,523 60,401 Other 124,900 118,960 485,011 482,041 Total operating expenses 711,799 655,636 2,805,070 2,723,487 Other income (expense), net 15,143 14,472 36,125 35,492 Interest expense on borrowings (15,776 ) (15,871 ) (79,080 ) (72,978 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 350,198 375,111 762,322 711,212 Income taxes 91,832 71,158 164,359 149,412 Net income from continuing operations 258,366 303,953 597,963 561,800 Net loss from discontinued operations (549 ) (1,682 ) (2,646 ) (8,100 ) Net income $ 257,817 $ 302,271 $ 595,317 $ 553,700 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ 1.82 $ 1.97 $ 4.14 $ 3.56 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Consolidated $ 1.81 $ 1.96 $ 4.12 $ 3.51 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 141,761 153,512 143,890 157,248 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.89 $ 2.05 $ 4.41 $ 3.82 EBITDA(1) $ 396,754 $ 422,823 $ 963,186 $ 914,691

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,053,326 $ 986,975 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 21,867 28,341 Receivables, net 69,075 59,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,208 112,183 Total current assets 1,239,476 1,187,486 Property and equipment, net 131,319 130,015 Operating lease right of use asset 461,986 438,299 Intangible assets, net 264,102 277,043 Goodwill 785,226 775,453 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 271,658 211,391 Other noncurrent assets 65,043 52,571 Total assets $ 3,218,810 $ 3,072,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 155,830 $ 159,901 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 105,548 95,154 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 318,830 271,800 Operating lease liabilities 206,070 205,391 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 191,050 206,536 Total current liabilities 977,328 938,782 Long-term debt 1,491,095 1,488,974 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 291,063 264,567 Operating lease liabilities 265,373 240,543 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 103,357 107,328 Total liabilities 3,128,216 3,040,194 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,709 1,789 Additional paid-in capital 762,583 770,376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,845 ) (37,099 ) Retained earnings (deficit) 12,654 (48,677 ) Less treasury shares, at cost (637,507 ) (654,325 ) Total stockholders' equity 90,594 32,064 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,218,810 $ 3,072,258





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 595,317 $ 553,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 121,784 130,501 Provision for credit losses 82,567 52,290 Deferred taxes (40,940 ) 49,579 Stock-based compensation 34,277 31,326 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (108,394 ) (57,244 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets (7,287 ) (7,011 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (4,662 ) (67,627 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (28,507 ) (4,773 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 75,444 144,164 Other, net 1,261 (3,064 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 720,860 821,841 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (63,678 ) (69,698 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (43,358 ) (48,246 ) Franchise loans funded (18,891 ) (21,633 ) Payments from franchisees 24,926 27,350 Other, net 7,143 10,838 Net cash used in investing activities (93,858 ) (101,389 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (1,025,000 ) (970,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 1,025,000 970,000 Dividends paid (179,775 ) (177,925 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (379,569 ) (568,952 ) Other, net (4,967 ) (4,115 ) Net cash used in financing activities (564,311 ) (750,992 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (2,814 ) (4,857 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances 59,877 (35,397 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 1,015,316 1,050,713 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 1,075,193 $ 1,015,316 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid (received), net $ 131,173 $ (45,539 ) Interest paid on borrowings 75,694 69,554 Accrued additions to property and equipment 3,052 2,238 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 44,653 42,953





(in 000s) Three months ended June 30, Year ended June 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net income - as reported $ 257,817 $ 302,271 $ 595,317 $ 553,700 Discontinued operations, net 549 1,682 2,646 8,100 Net income from continuing operations - as reported 258,366 303,953 597,963 561,800 Add back: Income taxes 91,832 71,158 164,359 149,412 Interest expense 15,776 15,871 79,080 72,978 Depreciation and amortization 30,780 31,841 121,784 130,501 138,388 118,870 365,223 352,891 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 396,754 $ 422,823 $ 963,186 $ 914,691





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Year ended June 30, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 258,366 $ 303,953 $ 597,963 $ 561,800 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 13,142 12,865 50,835 51,411 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (2,936 ) (1,599 ) (11,751 ) (10,797 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 268,572 $ 315,219 $ 637,047 $ 602,414 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 1.82 $ 1.97 $ 4.14 $ 3.56 Adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.08 0.27 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.89 $ 2.05 $ 4.41 $ 3.82

(1) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.