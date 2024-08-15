iLearningEngines to Participate in Upcoming Citi and Benchmark Investor Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “ILE”), a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Harish Chidambaran, Chief Executive Officer, and Farhan Naqvi, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, will participate at the Benchmark 2024 Tech, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York, NY.

Harish Chidambaran, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, September 6, 2024 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Mr. Chidambaran’s presentation at the Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ilearningengines.com/.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance.

Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

