Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Receives Notification Regarding Non-Compliance of Nasdaq Global Market Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement

TOKYO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 12, 2024, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) requires listed securities on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum MVPHS of US$5,000,000, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D) provides that the failure to meet the minimum MVPHS requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the Company’s MVPHS for the last 33 consecutive business days from June 25 to August 9, 2024, the Company no longer meets the MVPHS requirement.

The Notice does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until February 10, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). To regain compliance, the Company's MVPHS needs to close at $5,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time during the compliance period.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by February 10, 2025, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the relevant delisting determination to a hearings panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by Nasdaq to the hearings panel, such an appeal would be successful. Alternatively, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company's business operations have not been affected by the Notice. The Company intends to monitor its MVPHS and will consider using available options to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules within the prescribed compliance period. During this time, the Company expects that the Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127