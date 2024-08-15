Submit Release
‘Ballot Label’ Drafted by A.G.’s Office Won’t Mislead Voters

The Third District Court of Appeal has held that a “ballot label” drafted by the Office of Attorney General adequately informs voters of the nature of Proposition 5—which would allow passage of certain local bond measures by a 55 percent vote—rejecting a judge’s conclusion that voters would be misled because there is no mention that the measure would lower the requirement from the 75 percent super-majority that is generally mandated.

