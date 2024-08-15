IRS accepting applicants for 2025 Compliance Assurance Process with expanded eligibility criteria

IR-2024-211, Aug. 15, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the opening of the application period for the 2025 Compliance Assurance Process (CAP) program, which will run from Sept. 4 to Oct. 31, 2024.

The IRS will inform applicants if they’re accepted into the program in February 2025.

Launched in 2005, CAP employs real-time issue resolution through transparent and cooperative interaction between taxpayers and the IRS to improve federal tax compliance by resolving issues prior to the filing of a tax return.

To be eligible to apply for CAP, applicants must:

Have assets of $10 million or more,

Be a U.S. publicly traded corporation with a legal requirement to prepare and submit SEC Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K or a privately held C-corporation including foreign-owned. Privately held applicants will be required to submit audited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or another permissible method, as deemed appropriate by the IRS, specific to the taxpayer applying to the CAP program on an annual basis and unaudited financial statements on a quarterly basis.

Not be under investigation by, or in litigation with, any government agency that would limit the IRS’s access to current tax records.

See highlights and updates for detailed information on revisions to the CAP program for 2025, including updates on Bridge Plus, an expansion of the applicant eligibility criteria, a new eligibility exception and a new form for international issues. General program information and the 2025 application details are available on the CAP webpage.