Elizabethton Man Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

CARTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Elizabethton man accused of abusing his adult sister.

On August 7th, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of abuse involving an adult female with a developmental disability in Elizabethton. During the investigation, agents determined that the victim was being abused by her brother, Sean Moody, who also served as her caregiver.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Sean David Moody (DOB: 1/4/85) with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on a $10,000 bond. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

