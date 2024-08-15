Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,260 in the last 365 days.

Elizabethton Man Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

CARTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Elizabethton man accused of abusing his adult sister.

On August 7th, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of abuse involving an adult female with a developmental disability in Elizabethton. During the investigation, agents determined that the victim was being abused by her brother, Sean Moody, who also served as her caregiver.  

Agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Sean David Moody (DOB: 1/4/85) with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on a $10,000 bond. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

###

Related

You just read:

Elizabethton Man Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more