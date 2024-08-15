36 Goranson Bain Ausley Family Lawyers Recognized as Best Lawyers® Award Recipients

Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively focused on family law, is now among the best family lawyers in the US and proud to announce that 36 of its attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, a publication by Best Lawyers and Co., LLC.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley Family Law, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively focused on family law, is now among the best family lawyers in the US and proud to announce that 36 of its attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, a publication by Best Lawyers and Co., LLC.

A testament to the firm’s dedication and reputation, Goranson Bain Ausley has the highest number of lawyers in one firm recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law in Texas.

Among the impressive accolades, two Goranson Bain Ausley lawyers, Kristen Algert, and Gary Nickelson, were distinguished as recipients of the esteemed “Lawyer of the Year” title. Additionally, Eric Robertson was recognized for Family Law Arbitration, and Chris Nickelson was recognized for Appellate Practice. 15 lawyers were recognized for their achievements in Family Law Mediation, and 18 lawyers were acknowledged for Collaborative Law: Family Law, highlighting the firm’s commitment to fostering constructive, solution-focused resolutions for their clients.

"We are thrilled and honored by the recognition of our attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 list," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley. "These accolades reflect our team's skill, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier service and advocacy for our clients."

Bain continued, “Looking ahead, Goranson Bain Ausley remains dedicated to upholding and strengthening our leadership in family law across Texas. We will continue to innovate and adapt to meet our clients’ evolving needs, ensuring the highest quality legal services, and setting the standard in the field.”

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are peer-reviewed based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Goranson Bain Ausley congratulates the following lawyers named to 2025 The Best Lawyers in America list:

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is one the most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. It is also the oldest; for 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted in identifying attorneys and legal services of the highest caliber. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.



Those nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top honorees. Lawyers who receive high peer reviews undergo thorough verification to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can they be recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas with offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and Austin. The firm has built a long-standing reputation for trustworthy and successful advocacy for its clients. With over 40 years of experience, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve advantageous results.

