Illinois State Museum's Lockport Gallery celebrates recent art acquisitions

SPRINGFIELD - New additions to the Illinois State Museum's art collection are on display at its Lockport Gallery through Oct. 12, including exhibits by artists Glen Davies, Evelyn Statsinger and Barbara Rossi, Jaroslava Lialia Kuchma, and more.





The Lockport Gallery , 201 W. 10th St. in Lockport, is hosting four separate exhibits previously displayed in Springfield. They include:

Glen Davies: Moment of Mystery, which is a recent gift from the Koehler Foundation that provides an overview of the artist's career.

Evelyn Statsinger and Barbara Rossi: Picture Consequence features work by two contemporaries who were part a grouping of artists called the Chicago Imagists.

Jaroslava Lialia Kuchma: Tapestries presents two recent gifts of the artist exploring Ukrainian identity.

Collections Cameo: Recent Acquisitions to the Illinois State Museum Collection showcases other new works of art that highlight the dynamic story of the history of art of Illinois.

"We are excited to showcase this beautiful art from our collection at the Lockport Gallery. The Gallery is a perfect setting to take in new artwork and be inspired," said Jenn Edginton, interim director of the Illinois State Museum.





The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is always free.





The Illinois State Museum' s main facility in Springfield is closed to the public through October while a construction project is underway.





About the Illinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.



