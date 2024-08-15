Konica Minolta to Unveil New Web-fed Digital Embellishment Solution at Labelexpo

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced its plans to participate at Labelexpo Americas 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, September 10 -12. The company will showcase a number of devices to demonstrate its expertise and leadership in industrial and production print at booth #6545.

Konica Minolta continues to bring label converters, commercial printers and brand owners the high quality, consistent results they have come to expect from Konica Minolta devices with the new AccurioLabel 400. Konica Minolta’s newest label press offers CMYK and a new fifth station for white dry-toner for true white applications that expands creative label design, with production speeds up to 131 ft/min and resolution equivalent to 3600 x 2400 dpi.

The easy-to-operate AccurioLabel 230 digital toner press meets the growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization and provides substantial operational benefits for those looking to bring label production in-house. Printing speeds of 77 ft/min assure short-run label production is done quickly and on-time. The simple user interface and integrated software packages allow any user to quickly learn and operate the press, unlike the skilled labor set required for traditional flexographic presses.

Labels coupled with embellishment have created major marketing opportunities across the board. Konica Minolta’s new JETvarnish 3D Web 400, a 100% Web-Fed Digital Embellishment Solution that seamlessly integrates Spot UV Varnish, Hot Foil Stamping and Variable Data Printing in a single pass will make its North American debut at Labelexpo Americas.

Tailored for the evolving needs of the self-adhesive label and flexible packaging sectors, the JETvarnish 3D Web 400 is the ultimate solution for heightened responsiveness, superior quality and increased value. It enables converters and printers to reduce customers’ time-to-market, while transforming the impact of their labels and packaging on the shelf, in full compliance with their environmental strategies.

The versatile JETvarnish 3D Web 400 meets the most varied requirements for short, medium and long runs by enhancing basic four-color production with digital spot UV varnish and hot foil stamping in fixed or variable data, flat or embossed, facilitating multi-runs and versioning.

The company will also showcase various solutions for color management and workflow automation, plus advanced technology for digital converting and finishing, all designed to expand business opportunities and enable greater flexibility for customers.

“At Konica Minolta, we offer a range of digital label presses for any size production run to help our customers expand their businesses into the profitable market of full-color label production and packaging,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “As indicated by its fast acceleration into the label market with the AccurioLabel 230, the AccurioLabel 400 is expected to provide another perfect opportunity to strengthen client relationships by helping them grow their businesses.”

Visitors to Konica Minolta’s Booth #6545 will have the opportunity to write the name of a first responder, active military personnel or veteran on a label as part of the company’s 9/11 tribute. Konica Minolta will donate $5 for every name collected to support two of its corporate social responsibility partners, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project. Look for the flag to participate.

Experts will be on-site for product demonstrations and questions, and samples will be available. If you would like to speak to one of Konica Minolta’s product experts at Labelexpo Americas, please click here.

Konica Minolta will host a press conference on Tuesday, September 10 at 2:30 CT in room 13 of the convention center. Attending press can RSVP here.

