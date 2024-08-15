Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to meet on August 22nd, 2024

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on August 22nd, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals and CE approval, and a discussion on guidance for CH487.  For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

