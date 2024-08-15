Submit Release
Special Operations / Negligent Operation / Criminal DLS / Cruelty to a Child / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2005678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                             

STATION: Williston Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 18 in the Town of Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent operation, recklessly endangering another person, cruelty to a child, criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Dalton Katon                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 15, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 89 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was captured on radar traveling 101 MPH in an area of highway posted at 65 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted subsequent to this moving violation.

 

The motor vehicle operator was identified as Dalton Katon (28) of Swanton, VT. Katon was found to have a license under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont.  There were also two passengers in the vehicle, one of which was a young child, the high rate of speed created an undue risk for these passengers.

 

Katon was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 14, 2024, at 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047

 

