Senior Produce Vouchers Distribution- Special Event August 19th in Richland County

August 15, 2024 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) will hold a special voucher distribution event for the 2024 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) on Monday, August 19th.

On Monday, August 19th, DSS staff will distribute vouchers to eligible senior citizens at the Killian Park Gym located at 1424 Marthan Road in Blythewood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of all 46 counties are welcome for this one-time distribution.

If approved, eligible participants will receive $50 in the form of five checks ($10 each) to spend at participating authorized locations. To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $26,973 or less ($36,482 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification. Applications will be accepted on-site and produce vouchers will be given instantly with an approved application.

SFMNP is designed to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina's local farmers. This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

For a list of authorized farmers’ markets, please click here .

The deadline to redeem the vouchers for the 2024 season is October 15th as they do not carry over from year to year.

For more information about the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program please click here.

