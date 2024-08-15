Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For City of Jersey Village

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Jersey Village, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.



“Congratulations to the City of Jersey Village on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Jersey Village market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”



“Jersey Village is a charming, classic small Texas city that has history and Texas residents who would happily qualify as Film Friendly,” said Senator Paul Bettencourt. “Thanks to Governor Abbott and the Texas Film Commission for designating this ’small town with great plans’ as a Film Friendly Texas Community.”



“Congratulations to Jersey Village on earning this recognition as a Film Friendly Texas Community and working to bring economic opportunity to our area,” said Representative Lacey Hull. “I’m proud of our community for focusing on supporting job growth and boosting our local economy.”



“We are thrilled to be designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community,” said Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren. “This recognition underscores Jersey Village’s commitment to advancing a creative industry, which will bring new opportunities for local talent, create jobs, and boost our local economy. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our City Council and the Jersey Village staff for their dedication and hard work in achieving this milestone. We look forward to welcoming film productions to showcase the charm and uniqueness of Jersey Village.”



The City of Jersey Village joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.



To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview



For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline

