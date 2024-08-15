Conde Man Convicted On Seven Counts Of Grand Theft By Exploitation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 60-year-old man from Conde has been found guilty of seven counts of taking money from an elderly person who was in his care.

Ronald Peter Clemensen was convicted Tuesday by a Spink County Jury. He was found guilty of two counts of Aggravated Grand Theft By Exploitation and five counts of Grand Theft by Exploitation. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

The crimes were committed between 2015 and 2017 when the defendant used the money of the other person for unapproved expenses. The amounts of money in each count stolen ranged from $5,000 to more than $500,000.

Both the investigation and prosecution of the case were conducted by the Attorney General’s Office.

“These were crimes committed against the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These are crimes that will not be tolerated and will continue to be prosecuted by this office.”

