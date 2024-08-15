PickleJar Announces Official Name Change and New Ticker Symbol 

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: NREG f/k/a NewRegen, Inc.), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced that it will change its ticker symbol to PKLE. The company’s common shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol “NREG,” will begin trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol “PKLE” effective upon the market's open on August 16, 2024.



Jeffrey James, Chief Executive Officer of PickleJar, commented, "Over the last six months, the executive team and board has continued to grow the business with our sights set on building the foundation for sustainable shareholder value. Today marks the highly anticipated step of extending the company’s brand to the capital markets and is a pivotal moment in our corporate journey. Our executive team continues to focus on achieving key objectives, expanding our market reach, and upholding our core values. I look forward to sharing our vision with our shareholders under the new PickleJar identity.”

As of August 16, 2024, all stock trading, filings, and market related information will be reported under the new symbol PKLE. The CUSIP for the Company's common stock will remain unchanged. This change in name and ticker symbol will not impact the organization's operations, management, or structure. Shareholders are not required to take any specific action regarding this update. Existing stock certificates remain valid and require no exchange.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (NREG), please refer to PickleJar recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

Anna Benson

8326188158

anna@picklejar.com