Penn Medicine, 76ers Restore Community Basketball Court

PHILADELPHIA— The familiar summer rumble of basketballs dribbled on asphalt filled the air today as local children got their first chance to play on a basketball court refurbished through the partnership between Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia 76ers. Set in the newly beautified Roberto Clemente Park in Fairmount, the freshly repaved court, complete with new backboards and nets, is just the latest highlight of an effort by Penn Medicine and the 76ers to create safe spaces and promote healthy habits to serve the community and Philadelphia at-large.

A ribbon-cutting at center court featured 76ers legend Julius Erving, new 76ers players Jared McCain and Adem Bona, and leadership from both Penn Medicine and the 76ers. Afterward, local children were invited to take part in a basketball skills clinic led by the 76ers.

“I am continually amazed by what can be accomplished for our community when Penn Medicine finds like-minded partners, and our work with the 76ers has been particularly inspiring,” said Kevin Mahoney, the chief executive officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, who helped cut the ribbon. “Research from Penn Medicine has shown the many benefits that refurbished and greened spaces bring to neighborhoods and public health overall. The updated park and court reflect our commitment to community and show what’s possible when we work together to make a difference.”

Penn Medicine and the 76ers entered into a partnership in September 2022 that included a special focus on the community, with an emphasis on promoting physical activity and well-being, as well as neighborhood safety. Court refurbishments like these were seen as a strong opportunity to make advances in those areas.

“When we became partners with Penn Medicine in 2022, we were thrilled to share the same mission, to use our platforms to promote healthy lifestyles and improve our local community,” said Tad Brown, CEO, Harris Blitzer and Sports Entertainment. “Today, we get to experience first-hand the impact this partnership has on our city, and we are so excited to deliver this refurbished court to Philadelphia.”

The new court is emblazoned in bright red and blue, the shared colors of the 76ers and Penn Medicine.

“The good work that Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia 76ers have done here in Philadelphia has been such a bright spot for the people who call this neighborhood home,” said Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, NBA Hall of Famer and Philadelphia 76ers Legend. “Creating opportunities for our youth to learn and play basketball means so much to me, and I am so honored to be here, embracing this experience with all who will use this court. The next great 76er could begin the journey right here on this court.”

In addition to updating the court, volunteers from both Penn Medicine and the 76ers worked to beautify the area surrounding the court, Roberto Clemente Park, by gardening, spreading mulch, and cleaning the area. On a different date, benches in the park were also given a new coat of paint.

Efforts such as these at being good neighbors can be critical to community health. Research led by Eugenia South, MD, MSHP, an associate professor of Emergency Medicine, has shown that rates of violence and health conditions such as depression and heart disease are negatively impacted when there is a lack of green space or urban blight. It’s why South created the Deeply Rooted program within her Urban Health Lab at Penn several years ago.

On top of their work on public spaces, Penn Medicine and the 76ers continue to work together to bring cancer screenings to the community. In 2023, Penn Medicine-sponsored events that involved the 76ers’ promotion screened more than 1,000 people.