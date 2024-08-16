Reimagining the Surety Bond Business: Surety Bonds Direct Makes Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies List, Again
Surety Bonds Direct makes the Inc. 5000 as the 38th ranked insurance company, committed to using technology to help businesses purchase surety bonds for less.
This accomplishment is a direct result of our entire team’s ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class technology and exceptional surety bond service to our customers.”NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 15, 2024, North Charleston, South Carolina, Surety Bonds Direct has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies through its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000.
— Eric Fauerbach
Surety Bonds Direct is reimagining how technology can help individuals, professionals, and businesses purchase surety bonds faster and for the lowest cost possible. Being ranked among the top 0.5% of fastest growing businesses in the United States and 38th among insurance businesses nationwide is a reflection of this vision and commitment.
“We are honored to be selected by Inc Magazine as one the fastest growing companies in the nation," says Eric Fauerbach, Managing Partner, Surety Bonds Direct. "This accomplishment is a direct result of our entire team’s ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class technology and exceptional service to our customers.”
Operating and growing a business from the Covid-19 challenges through our current economic inflationary pressure has not been easy for any business. Surety Bonds Direct takes a great deal of pride in successfully navigating these challenges and being positioned to assist business professionals and individuals who are required to purchase a surety bond.
According to Inc. Magazine, this year's list of companies has been responsible for generating $317 billion in revenue during 2023 while creating 874,940 jobs. "Nowhere else will you find a list of companies with a greater impact on the U.S. economy," says Inc. Magazine.
About Surety Bonds Direct
Surety Bonds Direct helps individuals, professionals, and businesses of all sizes fulfill their surety bond requirements for the lowest possible price. More than one hundred thousand customers trust Surety Bonds Direct as their surety bond provider. Founded in 2015, Surety Bonds Direct is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.
