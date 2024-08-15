THE BARGAIN SHOPPER, the Confessions of a Soldier of Truth in the Age of Pandemic is a political farce about America during Covid-19

Will President Trump be crowned as our first American King or is he doomed to burn in Hell? Only The Bargain Shopper knows.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Rochambeau despises technology, computers, and internet shopping. A scion of the famous French general, he was accursed with ‘bad timing’ as his father squandered the family fortune and he must work as a ‘Certified Professional Shopper’ for Beatrice Wolcott, a wealthy divorcee who has also suffered a lifetime of tragedy and hard luck.

The Great Pandemic arrives and for Charles, ‘God is Dead’ and like Dante he embarks on a startling Pilgrim’s journey into Hell and back replete with social commentary, amazing debauchery, and plot twists. Kirkus Reviews raves “Latour’s prose takes on a delusionary grandiosity worthy of Laurence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy…. Likely to appeal to fans of such verbose authors as Sterne, James Joyce, and John Kennedy Toole.”

Despite great hardship, Charles maintains his staunch belief in The American Dream and hopes to rectify the past so that both he and Beatrice can recover their lost dreams and proud family legacies. BookLife calls it “…wicked and unpredictable. Rabelaisian satire of the pandemic age written with wit and giddy overkill.” IndieReader agrees that “the prose is a spiritual heir to Rabelais’ and that the novel is a “biting satire of today’s society.”

The new Second Edition of The Bargain Shopper: The Confessions of a Soldier of Truth in the Age of Pandemic is now available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

William Charles Latour was born and raised in Westchester County, New York where the story takes place. He graduated from The Hackley Lower School, St. George's School, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a founding member of the Penn Ultimate Frisbee Team.

