California IDs coming soon in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

Californians will be able to use these new options to present their driver’s license or ID card in Google Wallet or Apple Wallet at select businesses and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints and in select apps. It is a convenient option for identity verification that offers Californians more control over how they share their information.

To date, more than 500,000 Californians have added an mDL to their phone using the California DMV Wallet app. The mDL pilot program is limited to 1.5 million participants.

“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards, while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Offering a California ID in an Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or mDL in the California DMV Wallet app, does not replace the requirement for individuals to carry a physical card. However, it does make it easier for Californians to validate their age and identity at participating businesses and airports.

The DMV continues to work with interested groups to encourage broad acceptance of the mDL, including financial institutions, retail establishments, law enforcement, and government agencies. The DMV will be hosting two “hackathons” in the fall for innovators interested in adding this secure digital identity into their customer experience.

More information about California IDs in Google Wallet and Apple Wallet, as well as other California-issued mDLs, will be available at dmv.ca.gov/mDL.