The NSAIDs market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and migraines. The expanding elderly population, who are more susceptible to these conditions, and the growing preference for NSAIDs due to their lower side effect profile compared to other pain relievers are contributing to this demand. Additionally, the market is being boosted by an increase in drug approvals, new product launches, and heightened research and development activities.

New York, USA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The NSAIDs market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and migraines. The expanding elderly population, who are more susceptible to these conditions, and the growing preference for NSAIDs due to their lower side effect profile compared to other pain relievers are contributing to this demand. Additionally, the market is being boosted by an increase in drug approvals, new product launches, and heightened research and development activities.

DelveInsight’s Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading NSAIDs companies’ market shares, challenges, NSAIDs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market NSAIDs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global NSAIDs market during the forecast period.

In the indication segment of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, the arthritis category had a significant revenue share in 2023.

Notable NSAID companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, GSK plc., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Assertio Holdings, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., Assertio Holdings, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Perrigo Company plc, Viatris Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and several others, are currently operating in the NSAIDs market.

and several others, are currently operating in the NSAIDs market. In March 2024, Endo International plc, a leading key player in the US announced, that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., launched ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets, a generic version of Amgen's (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) DUEXIS.

a leading key player in the US announced, that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., launched ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets, a generic version of Amgen's (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) DUEXIS. In February 2024, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, the global pharmaceutical firm, unveiled the introduction of COMBOGESIC® IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection in the United States.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global NSAIDs Market Report

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Overview

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a class of medications widely used to reduce inflammation, pain, and fever. Common NSAIDs include ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen. They work by inhibiting enzymes called cyclooxygenases (COX-1 and COX-2), which are involved in the production of prostaglandins, chemicals in the body that mediate inflammation and pain. By blocking these enzymes, NSAIDs effectively alleviate symptoms associated with various conditions such as arthritis, muscle pain, and menstrual cramps.

Despite their effectiveness, NSAIDs can have side effects, especially with long-term use or high doses. Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues like stomach ulcers and bleeding, as well as an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, it is essential for individuals to use NSAIDs according to medical advice and to discuss any potential risks with their healthcare provider, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions.





Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America captured the largest revenue share in the NSAIDs market. This is largely due to the growing demand for NSAIDs in the region, driven by increased chronic pain and their widespread use in treating headaches, migraines, toothaches, menstrual pain, and other conditions. The preference for NSAIDs over other pain relievers, combined with the presence of major industry players, further supports market growth in North America from 2024 to 2030.

Additionally, companies in the region are actively working on developing new NSAIDs to address various conditions and reduce side effects. For example, in March 2024, Endo International plc, a leading US player, announced that its subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. introduced ibuprofen-famotidine 800 mg/26.6 mg tablets, a generic version of Amgen's (formerly Horizon Therapeutics) DUEXIS.

Overall, these factors create a favorable environment for growth in the North American NSAID market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market, get a snapshot of the NSAIDs Market Outlook

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Dynamics

The NSAIDs market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of factors including increasing global demand, regulatory considerations, and competitive pressures. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for these medications. This heightened demand is further amplified by an aging global population, which is more susceptible to inflammatory diseases and musculoskeletal disorders.

In addition to demand-side factors, the NSAID market is also influenced by regulatory dynamics. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA impose strict guidelines on the approval and marketing of NSAIDs, primarily due to concerns over their potential side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues and cardiovascular risks. These regulations ensure that NSAIDs are both safe and effective, which can impact the speed of market entry for new drugs and generics. Companies must navigate these complex regulatory landscapes while ensuring compliance to maintain their market position.

Competitive dynamics also play a significant role in shaping the NSAID market. The market is marked by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies as well as numerous generic drug manufacturers. The patent expiration of blockbuster NSAIDs opens the door for generics, which can lead to increased price competition and market fragmentation. Innovation, particularly in the development of new formulations or drugs with fewer side effects, can provide competitive advantages. Moreover, companies are investing in research to develop selective COX-2 inhibitors and other advanced NSAID formulations to address specific therapeutic needs and improve patient outcomes.

Market trends also indicate a growing shift towards OTC NSAIDs. Consumer preference for OTC options is driven by their convenience and the increasing trend toward self-medication for minor ailments. This shift impacts prescription NSAIDs and encourages pharmaceutical companies to expand their OTC offerings. Additionally, digital health trends and telemedicine are influencing the NSAID market by facilitating easier access to these medications and potentially altering the dynamics of patient care and drug distribution.

Overall, the NSAIDs market is a complex and evolving landscape influenced by demand trends, regulatory factors, competition, and shifting consumer behaviors. Companies operating in this space must continuously adapt to these dynamics to maintain their market share and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Get a sneak peek at the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market dynamics @ NSAIDs Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market CAGR ~6% Key Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Companies Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi, GSK plc., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Assertio Holdings, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., Assertio Holdings, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Perrigo Company plc, Viatris Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Assessment

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Indication: Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases, and Others Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral and Parenteral Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-Commerce Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ NSAIDs Companies

Table of Contents

1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Report Introduction 2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Layout 8 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the NSAIDs Market Trends

Related Reports

Osteoarthritis Market

Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key osteoarthritis companies including Biosplice Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Flexion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, Moebius Medical, ReqMed, TissueTech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposomal Company, K-STEMCELL, Stempeutics, Levolta Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteoarthritis companies, including Biosplice Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Flexion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, Moebius Medical, ReqMed, TissueTech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposomal Company, K-STEMCELL, Stempeutics, Levolta Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key knee osteoarthritis companies, including Bone Therapeutics, Moebius Medical, UnicoCell Biomed CO. LTD, Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology, Bioventus LLC, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Novartis, Personalized Stem Cells, Centrexion Therapeutics, Akan Biosciences, Purdue Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Peptinov SAS, Flexion Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Techfields Pharma, AstraZeneca, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BioIntegrate, Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Mestex AG, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Jiangsu XinChen-Techfields Pharma Co., LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, Grünenthal GmbH, PMG Pharm Co., Ltd, Nordic Bioscience A/S, BUZZZ Pharmaceuticals Limited, Antibe Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc, LG Chem, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices