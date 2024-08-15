Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Faces Fresh Assault from Viceroy, Amid Investor Suit and Federal Probe- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 30, 2024

Securities Class Action Against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR):

Arbor Realty Trust is under renewed fire from activist short seller Viceroy Research, which has accused the multifamily lender of misleading investors about its financial health and asset quality. Viceroy’s latest report, released on August 7, comes as Arbor grapples with a surge in delinquent loans, a widening federal investigation into its lending practices, and pending class-action suit alleging violations of the securities laws.

Viceroy released its August 7 report in response to the company’s second-quarter earnings, released earlier this month, which revealed a troubling 10% increase in delinquencies to $1 billion. The disclosures caused Viceroy to conclude that “Arbor management continue[s] to intentionally mislead investors in relation to the quality of their earnings, the quality of their assets, and the nature of their extensive window-dressing exercises.”

Arbor Realty is also facing a class-action lawsuit alleging it misled investors about its business performance. Filed in late July in the Eastern District of New York, the suit claims Arbor painted an overly optimistic picture of its business, particularly the quality of its loan book.

Investor concerns about Arbor’s financial health first emerged in Mar. 2023 when NINGI Research questioned the value of the company's real estate holdings, particularly its mobile home portfolio.

Then, in Dec. 2023, Viceroy Research released a report alleging widespread issues with the company's loan book.

Finally, on July 12, 2024, reports of a federal investigation into the company's lending practices broke.

Each of these revelations caused the price of Arbor shares to decline sharply.

“We are looking into whether Arbor may have systematically misled the public about the true risks associated with their loan portfolio,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

