$50,000 Reward for Information Leading to Capture of Escaped Offender

NORTH CAROLINA, August 15 - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of escaped murderer Ramone Alston, 30. Local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies are continuing the search for convicted murderer Ramone Alston who escaped from the custody of state corrections officers Tuesday morning while arriving for a medical appointment in Hillsborough.

Governor Roy Cooper authorized a $30,000 reward from the state, the United States Marshals Service is providing $10,000 and the FBI is providing $10,000.

“State, federal and local law enforcement are working together to locate and arrest Ramone Alston and return him to state custody,” said Governor Cooper. “I urge anyone with information to please come forward and contact the Department of Adult Correction tipline.”

“There is someone out there who knows where Alston is,” said Secretary Todd Ishee of the NC Department of Adult Correction. “We hope that this reward will bring them forward with the critical information that leads to Alston’s capture.”

Alston is serving a life sentence for 1st degree murder after his conviction for 2015 shooting death of a one-year-old child in Chapel Hill. He is a 30-year-old black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. At the time of his escape, he had long black dreadlocks, although he may have tried to change his appearance since then.

Anyone with information regarding Alston’s whereabouts is asked to call the NC Department of Adult Correction tipline at 919-324-1082.

