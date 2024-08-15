Organized retail crime enforcement results in 800+ arrests, recovery of $7.2 million in stolen goods

Since the task force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has arrested more than 2,900 suspects and recovered over $45 million worth of stolen assets.

“Our relentless pursuit of organized retail crime continues to yield significant results, month after month,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Through targeted investigations and numerous arrests, we are actively disrupting and dismantling these crime rings that threaten our communities and businesses. Our message is clear: we will not allow organized retail crime to go unchecked in California.”

Local support to fight organized retail crime

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. That investment has helped bring the task force results reported above. Today’s announcement is part of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets, including by deployment of California Highway Patrol to hot spots including Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

The Governor announced last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 communities to help local communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects.

Last year, the California Highway Patrol reported an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.