Strengthening Western Resilience in the Face of Drought

The lifeblood of the American West, the Colorado River Basin provides water for more than 40 million people and fuels hydropower resources in seven U.S. states. Additionally, the Colorado River is a crucial resource for 30 Tribal Nations and two states in Mexico, and supports 5.5 million acres of agriculture and agricultural communities across the West, in addition to important ecosystems and endangered species.

In 2021, historic drought along the river brought the communities it serves to a near crisis. A 23-year megadrought diminished the river’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell — to critically low elevations, which threatened water deliveries and power production.

The Department and Bureau of Reclamation jumped into action.

Through the President’s Investing in America agenda, Reclamation is leveraging nearly $13 billion in critical investments across the west through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. These funds have helped the federal government secure a series of historic water conservation agreements across the Basin states, while investing in state-of-the-art upgrades to the West’s aging water infrastructure, including innovative projects that support water distribution structures, water storage capacity, advanced metering infrastructure, canal lining, farm efficiency improvements, recycling and desalinating water, and more.

Over the course of 16 months, Department leadership and the Bureau of Reclamation brought together the many communities who rely on the river to chart a path forward. Through this historic, consensus-based process, Reclamation updated the near-term operating guidelines for the river’s two largest dams – Glen Canyon and Hoover. This new strategy will lead to at least 3 million acre-feet of system water conservation savings through the end of 2026, when the current guidelines expire.

Today, thanks to unprecedented levels of consultation and coordination with states, Tribes, irrigators, other stakeholders and with the Country of Mexico, along with historic funding through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Administration has staved off an immediate threat.

Even so, work remains to ensure the stability of this vital resource in the future.

Reclamation continues to collaborate with states and Tribes to develop the next set of guidelines that will protect the Colorado River for the next decade and beyond. The Department continues to bring every tool and resource to bear to minimize the impacts of the drought and develop long-term plans to facilitate conservation and economic growth. And a new agreement with Mexico is allowing the Department to honor our international obligations.

Together, we can ensure the stability of this region’s most important resources for generations to come.

Learn more about Interior’s work to address the drought crisis at https://www.doi.gov/priorities/addressing-the-drought-crisis.