Stonehouse Pond Public Boat Access Facility to Close Temporarily for Maintenance

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748
August 15, 2024

Concord, NH – The public boat access facility serving Stonehouse Pond in Barrington will be closed temporarily to allow for the repair and grading of the entrance to the property. The closure will begin the evening of Monday, August 19. The facility will reopen on Tuesday, August 20, in the late afternoon once the work is completed. During this timeframe, there will be no opportunity to use the access road, parking areas, or the boat access location for any purpose. The hiking trails associated with the Southeast Land Trust’s (SELT) property can be accessed from the SELT-operated parking area located on Route 9.

This project will benefit the public who utilize the NH Fish and Game boat access facility and those who recreate in SELT’s Stonehouse Forest.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.

