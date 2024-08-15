Claritas HealthTech Taps Mach7 Technologies Founder, Ravi Krishnan, to Head the Global Deployment of Providence AI, its Platform for Universal Medical AI Tools Development

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech Ltd (Claritas), a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced image enhancement, signal processing, and AI solutions and platforms for the medical industry, is pleased to announce it has secured industry veteran, Ravi Krishnan, as head of global deployment for Providence AI. Providence AI is the company’s groundbreaking software platform that empowers and enables clinicians to create bespoke AI tools and solutions themselves, providing full control and ownership to the clinician/clinical entity. With his extensive experience, deep knowledge and industry connections, Ravi is well positioned to lead the global rollout of the Providence AI platform.

Ravi Krishnan has over 20 years of hands-on and comprehensive experience in the medical imaging informatics industry. With his prior roles at GE Medical Systems and Agfa Healthcare, he is proficient in technologies and environments relating to hospital platforms, and medical imaging systems. In his most recent role as a co-founder and technical architect of the vendor neutral solutions at Mach7 Technologies, he was at the forefront of business development and deployment.

“I am very excited to be joining Claritas,” said Ravi Krishnan. He added, “I believe that Claritas has a unique domain driven, talented management team with innovative solutions removing traditional barriers in increasing the Clarity of AI tools in the specialized arena of Diagnostic Imaging. Providence AI ushers in a new era in medical AI software solutions taking Artificial Intelligence to Actionable Intelligence.”

With its vision of innovation and efficiency, Claritas has developed Providence AI, a software platform that enables clinicians to upload, share, annotate and create AI tools designed by them without sharing images or patient data. Providence AI is agnostic to image or video source and provides automatic enhancement to secure accurate training data. Clinicians can select the modalities and particular anatomies they wish to work on including images from PET, CT and MRI to endoscopy and dermoscopy. Providence AI assures accurate training data, patient privacy, and certainty of the AI tools developed.

Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas, commented, “Amidst our global expansion, we are delighted that Ravi will join the company to lead the deployment of our innovative platform that puts the clinician in the ‘driver’s seat’ ensuring that AI tools are created exactly as the clinician or hospital wants. At this time when the company is building on momentum, this strategic move is poised to further accelerate growth. Providence AI is about Care with Certainty.”

Claritas looks forward to extensive roll out of Providence AI beyond its current set of early partners. The platform will be available in Q4 2024 in Asia, Europe, and North America on a monthly subscription basis. Providence AI aims to deliver AI solutions rapidly leveraging Claritas’ extensive enhancement algorithms and neural network design platforms.

About Claritas HealthTech Limited

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPAA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com.