Florida Rollout Begins for First Automated Device for Detecting All Three Common Skin Cancers

Leon Medical Centers One of the First Primary Care & Specialist Systems to Receive DermaSensor’s AI-Powered Spectroscopy Technology

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After receiving FDA clearance earlier this year, DermaSensor , Inc. has begun the highly anticipated rollout of its AI-powered spectroscopy device across the country, including its home state of Florida. One of the first major primary care systems to have the device in hand is Leon Medical Centers . With more than 2,300 healthcare professionals in the network who serve nearly 40,000 Medicare recipients, Leon Medical Centers and Leon Health are redefining the delivery of medical care in the healthcare industry.“Florida has long been the epicenter of skin cancer in the U.S., so our home state was priority number one when bringing our non-invasive device for assessing suspicious skin lesions to market,” said Larry Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of DermaSensor. “The team at Leon Health has provided stellar medical care in the Miami area for almost 60 years, and their collaborative spirit will improve the lives of so many Seniors in South Florida.”“We’ve long wanted to better empower our primary care physicians to promptly detect skin cancer, but the technology hasn’t really existed until now,” said Dr. Rafael Mas, Chief Medical Officer for Leon Health. “DermaSensor fits seamlessly into our clinician workflow, which is an absolute must, and we are excited to see it play a vital role in providing improved diagnostic capabilities in skin care to our patients.”One out of five people by the age of 70 will have had some type of skin cancer in their life, and the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at $8.1 billion, with an estimated 5.5 million new cases each year*.DermaSensor, the first automated device for all three common skin cancers, uses AI-powered spectroscopy to non-invasively scan skin lesions to detect properties consistent with malignancy at a cellular and subcellular level. The intuitive handheld device provides an immediate, objective result.About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip all physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to test skin lesions for cancer in seconds. It is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.About Leon Medical CentersSince the Leon family opened Leon Medical Centers in 1996, it has grown to become one of the nation’s leading healthcare services providers, serving Medicare patients in eight centers, to more conveniently serve all Miami-Dade County. In 2022 Leon Health, a Medicare Advantage HMO plan led by the Leon family was launched to better serve the unique needs of Leon Medical Centers patients with enhanced benefits and offering the medical excellence and personal attention they are accustomed to receiving at Leon Medical Centers. For more information visit leonmedicalcenters.com or follow Leon on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.*Source: https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/skin-cancer-facts/

Introducing DermaSensor - America’s First Automated Skin Cancer Detection Device for Physicians

