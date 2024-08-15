Modern Estate in Southampton's Fordune Enclave with Deeded Ocean Access to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

25 Fordune Ct, Southampton, NY 11968 Ultra-modern coastal estate on three acres Designed on spec with marble, oak, and glass (a rare new build) Deeded access to one of the top private beaches in the US Located in Southampton’s exclusive Fordune enclave, once part of Henry Ford II’s 250-acre estate, on a quiet cul-de-sac

Once part of Henry Ford II's estate, this McDonough & Conroy home will be auctioned in cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty—Southampton Brokerage

This never-before-lived-in home presents an exceptional opportunity to own a sizable, newly constructed estate in one of the world’s most coveted zip codes...” — Harald Grant, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breathtaking, nearly three-acre estate in the exclusive Fordune Estates enclave of Southampton, New York, is set to hit the auction block next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Harald Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby's International Realty – Southampton Brokerage. Listed for US$19.995 million, and currently owned by philanthropist and artistic curator Roni Willett, starting bids are expected between US$10 million and US$15 million.

The auction is scheduled to open on 12 September via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 25 September during the firm’s inaugural sale at Sotheby’s Maison, the newly opened retail and exhibition space in Hong Kong. As part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York, the sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

The upcoming auction represents a premier buying opportunity in opulent Southampton following the notable sale of ‘La Dune,’ an iconic dual-property estate on the famed Gin Lane, that achieved a record-breaking US$88.48 million in February. Sold live at Sotheby's New York, the sale set a record as the most expensive property ever sold at auction on the South Fork. ‘La Dune’ was also represented by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant.

This meticulously designed residence by McDonough & Conroy Architects spans over 13,000 square feet and boasts 10 bedrooms and 15 marble-accented bathrooms. Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a gated, security-guarded entrance, a rare offering within the Hamptons, the newly constructed property offers exclusive deeded access to one of the country’s top private ocean beaches. The grounds feature well-kept gardens with specimen trees and vibrant flowers, alongside a 72-foot pool and a multi-purpose tennis court.

Inside, the lower level has been built to accommodate a movie theater, gym, steam room, sauna, wet bar, wine room, and three-story elevator. Top-of-the-line finishes can be found throughout, including oak flooring, a gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and Dornbracht faucets, and Marvin Windows that frame stunning landscape views. Outside, the allure of coastal living continues with a large entertainer's patio, an ideal setting for al fresco dining and gatherings.

"This never-before-lived-in home presents an exceptional opportunity to own a sizable, newly constructed estate in one of the world’s most coveted zip codes," stated Harald Grant. "With its meticulously designed interiors and breathtaking views, this retreat epitomizes luxury living in the Hamptons. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Concierge Auctions to bring yet another exquisite Southampton property to auction."

“Remarkable homes, much like art, have a way of captivating everyone who experiences them,” said Willett. “My Fordune Estates residence has been an artful experience, in and of itself, in bringing a vision into reality, and while it’s time to pass it on to a new owner, I take comfort in knowing it will continue to inspire and delight for years to come.”

Fordune Estates is a prestigious residential community located in Southampton, New York. The estate originally belonged to Henry Ford II, the grandson of the founder of Ford Motor Company, and was established on a 250-acre oceanfront property. Built in 1960 for Ford II and his wife Anne McDonnell, the estate was a family retreat. Today, the Fordune Estates is made up of 42 acres and includes a range of prestigious properties.

“Our global sales continue to be our most highly sought-after events,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “We are pleased to feature 25 Fordune Court at our historic event with Sotheby’s Maison in Hong Kong next month, where we will once again showcase our expertise in facilitating market value on a grand scale, linking sellers and buyers of the finest real estate in the world in a transparent, open forum.”

The Estates offer close proximity to Southampton Village's Main Street and magnificent ocean views. Southampton, a renowned coastal city, famous for its splendid hiking trails, delectable cuisine, and renowned surfing spots, seamlessly blends a quaint small-town atmosphere with easy access to upscale shopping, fine dining, and unforgettable experiences. Iconic landmarks like the Southampton Pier invite leisurely strolls, while the local shops provide a premier shopping destination.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###