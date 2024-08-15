Global Check Weighing Equipment Market Size is to Reach USD 1,023.9 million by 2034, With a 4.5% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Stringent regulations in various industries, especially in food, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, require accurate weight measurements to ensure product quality, safety, and compliance with standards, drives the demand for the check weighing equipment.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global check weighing equipment market is expected to increase from USD 645.2 million in 2024 to USD 1,023.9 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for check weighing equipment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Adopting check-weighing equipment in the food and beverage industry is a key catalyst for market growth. Emphasizing quality control, efficiency, and adherence to strict regulations, the sector increasingly incorporates advanced check-weighing solutions into its production workflows.

Checkweighers are vital in ensuring precise weight measurements of packaged food products, aiding manufacturers in maintaining uniformity and meeting regulatory benchmarks. With a global rise in demand for packaged and processed foods, dependable and high-throughput check-weighing equipment is paramount.

Integrating Industry 4.0 principles presents a pivotal opportunity for the check-weighing equipment market. This involves seamlessly incorporating weighing systems with automation, robotics, and data analytics, fostering the evolution of smart factories and warehouses. Such integration brings about a paradigm shift in operational efficiency, ensuring improved product quality and substantial cost savings.

By embracing Industry 4.0's transformative capabilities, the check-weighing equipment market positions itself at the forefront of technological advancement, catering to the escalating demands for interconnected industrial processes. This opportunity underscores the potential for creating more streamlined and data-driven industrial ecosystems.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for check weighing equipment is projected to thrive at a 4.5% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By throughput rate, the above 150ppm segment is expected to have a total valuation of US$ 481.7 million by 2034.

by 2034. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of 22.9% in 2034.

in 2034. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 87.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 92.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

"There is an increasing demand for flexible and customizable weighing solutions that are easy to incorporate into existing production systems. With the help of this trend, several companies and manufacturers are adapting their weighing processes to meet unique operational requirements," opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Competitive Landscape

The global check-weighing equipment market is consolidated, with leading players accounting for around 40% to 45% of the share.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Minebea Intec,

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.,

Bizerba, Soc. Coop.

Bilanciai Campogalliano

NEMESIS



are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of check-weighing equipment listed in the report.

Key players are focusing on expanding their domestic production and technology areas of check weighing equipment to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In October 2022 , Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection launched a new Checkweighing combination solution, 'Track and Trace.’

, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection launched a new Checkweighing combination solution, 'Track and Trace.’ In April 2021, Loma Systems, a United Kingdom-based company, launched two new checkweigher systems: the CW3 RUN-WET Combo and the basic CW3 RUN-WET.

Get More Insights into the Check Weighing Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global check weighing equipment market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on throughput rate (below 50ppm, 50 to 150ppm, above 150ppm), load capacity (below 12kg, 13 to 60kg, above 60kg), and end-use (food & beverage [dairy products, flesh foods, agricultural produce, ready to eat, bakery and confectionary] pharmaceutical use, personal care products, logistics and packaging, other) across region.

Check Weighing Equipment Market Segmentation by Category

By Throughput Rate:

Below 50ppm

50 to 150ppm

Above 150ppm



By Load Capacity:

Below 12kg

13 to 60kg

Above 60kg



By End-use:

Food & Beverage Dairy Products Flesh Foods Agricultural Produce Ready to Eat Bakery and Confectionary

Pharmaceutical Use

Personal Care Products

Logistics and Packaging

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

