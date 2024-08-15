Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,276 in the last 365 days.

BusPatrol Launches National Back-to-School Safety Campaign to Urge Drivers to Stop for the Bus

Lorton, Virginia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusPatrol, North America’s leading school bus stop-arm safety solution, is launching a crucial safety campaign to remind drivers to slow down and stop for school buses. As students nationwide prepare to head back to school, the initiative coincides with the release of concerning data showing a significant rise in illegal passing incidents.

Last month, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) released new data from its annual school bus driver stop-arm survey, revealing that school buses are illegally passed an estimated 45.2 million illegal passes each school year. This marks a nearly four percent increase from the previous year’s figures, underscoring the urgent need for greater awareness and enforcement of school bus safety traffic laws.

“BusPatrol is leading the way to make our communities safer, and that begins by educating drivers on their responsibilities when they get behind the wheel,” stated Justin Meyers, President and Chief Innovation Officer at BusPatrol. “This national campaign is about making sure that all Americans follow the rules of the road and do their part to keep our children safe.”

As part of its campaign, BusPatrol is partnering with school districts and municipalities in states including Florida, Maryland, New York, Pennslyvania, and Virginia to run public services awareness campaigns through social media, paid advertisements, and other channels to remind motorists about school bus safety traffic laws. 

Data from BusPatrol indicates that school buses were illegally passed over 75,000 times between August and September last year when the 2023-2024 school year started. BusPatrol’s back-to-school campaign seeks to spotlight school bus safety and drive behavioral change among drivers.

Nationwide, communities are increasingly adopting school bus photo enforcement programs to address the growing problem of stop-arm violations, including, most recently, Hillsborough County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida. BusPatrol, a leading provider of this technology, has supported communities in reducing violations by over 40 percent in select areas.

For more information on BusPatrol’s efforts and to learn more about school bus safety, visit BusPatrol.com.


Kate Spree
BusPatrol
kate.spree@buspatrol.com

You just read:

BusPatrol Launches National Back-to-School Safety Campaign to Urge Drivers to Stop for the Bus

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more