Microchip Technology Adds ECC20x and SHA10x Families of Secure Authentication ICs to TrustFLEX Platform

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure key provisioning is vital to protect sensitive keys against third-party tampering and malicious attacks. For securing consumer, industrial, data center and medical applications, secure key storage is essential but the process to develop and document secure key provisioning can be complex and costly. To lower the barrier of entry into secure key provisioning and enable more rapid prototyping, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has added the ECC204, SHA104 and SHA105 CryptoAuthentication™ ICs to its TrustFLEX portfolio of devices, services and tools.



ECC20x and SHA10x ICs are hardware-based, secure storage devices that are designed to keep secret keys hidden from unauthorized attacks. As part of the TrustFLEX platform, ECC204, SHA104 and SHA105 ICs are preconfigured with defined use cases, customizable cryptographic keys and code examples to streamline the development process.

“Adding the ECC20x and SHA10x pre-configured devices to our TrustFLEX platform will facilitate leveraging Microchip’s secure provisioning services for a broader set of applications,” Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip’s secure computing group. “With this platform expansion, Microchip is continuing to strengthen its portfolio, making security authentication ICs more accessible and more specifically optimized for high-volume, cost-sensitive applications.”

ECC20x and SHA10x devices meet Common Criteria Joint Interpretation Library (JIL) High rated secure key storage requirements and have been certified by the NIST Entropy Source Validation (ESV) and Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) in compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS). The secure IC families are designed to implement trusted authentication to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and authenticity of data and communications in a wide range of systems and applications.

Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication ICs are small, low-power devices that are designed to be compatible with any microprocessors (MPUs) or microcontrollers (MCUs). They provide flexible solutions for securing industrial applications, medical devices, battery powered equipment and disposable applications. Additionally, the ECC204 is a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) approved Qi authentication Secure Storage Subsystem (SSS). Visit the Microchip website to learn more about the Trust Platform and its portfolio of security solutions.

ECC20x and SHA10x ICs are supported by Microchip’s Trust Platform Design Suite, which provides code examples and learning materials and enables the secure transfer of credentials to more easily leverage Microchip’s secure key provisioning services. The devices are also supported by the MPLAB® X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), product-specific evaluation boards and CryptoAuthLib library support.

ECC204 ICs are available starting at $0.52 each in 2,000-unit quantities and SHA104/SHA105 IC start at $0.50 each for 2,000-unit quantities. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. CryptoAuthentication is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.