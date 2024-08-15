Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,246 in the last 365 days.

Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2024 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 19-20th, 2024.

Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, and Jim Frew, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, August 19th and Tuesday, August 20th.

In addition, Mr. Willsher will be presenting at 8:55 A.M. MT on Tuesday, August 20th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

https://www.enercomdenver.com

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Amplify Energy to Participate in the 2024 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more