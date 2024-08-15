Fujifilm Invites Attendees to “Discover the Difference” as it Showcases its Award-Winning Print Solutions at PRINTING United Expo 2024

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division announced today that it will be exhibiting its end-to-end print solutions at PRINTING United Expo 2024, booth C1141 from September 10-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Onsite at the event, Fujifilm will showcase its broad print solutions product portfolio, highlighting its latest technologies for the printing industry.

“Each year at PRINTING United, we build on the successes and learnings from the year before,” said Hidetoshi “Toshi” Kino, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “Something we have found to be most impactful is to demonstrate the true end-to-end solutions Fujifilm offers its customers in the print space, whether digital inkjet, toner-based, or wide format. Onsite in our booth, visitors will experience the difference Fujifilm provides to its customers. It’s our 90th year in 2024, and our global mission is ‘giving the world more smiles’. I am confident that when visitors come to our booth, they won’t only be met with a smile, but will leave with one too, once they have seen how we can bring their print needs to life.”

Products that will be up and running live in the booth include:

FUJIFILM J PRESS™ 750HS

J PRESS 750HS is Fujifilm’s fourth generation sheet fed inkjet digital press that easily and cost effectively produces offset quality work including general commercial projects, books, pocket folders, and folding cartons. J PRESS 750HS utilizes advanced, ultra-high-density and high-precision SAMBA printheads and aqueous pigment VIVIDIA ink to produce high-speed output of up to 5,400 sheets per hour. J PRESS 750HS features Fujifilm’s highest productivity available for a sheetfed inkjet press – 1.5 times faster than the prior model, J PRESS 750S. Flexible mode options, designed to increase efficiency, include high-quality mode (3,600 sheets per hour) and high-performance mode (5,400 sheets per hour).

Joining J PRESS 750HS in the booth is the KOMPAC Phoenix 30 Modular UV and aqueous coating and priming system. Designed specifically for high-demand 24/7 production environments, this system offers unique flexibility for either in-line or nearline configurations and simplex or duplex modes. With its modular design, customers can configure a solution to meet their exact business and operational requirements.

This accessory is available directly through Fujifilm.

FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESS PC1120

REVORIA PRESS PC1120, an inline, 6-color, high-end digital toner press, can utilize up to 2 specialty colors inline. With the addition of these specialty colors, the REVORIA PRESS PC1120’s color management software technology can easily match difficult to reproduce spot colors. REVORIA PRESS PC1120 is ideal for general commercial printing and specialty applications including synthetics and heavy weight substrates up to 400 grams per square meter.

NEW FUJIFILM REVORIA PRESSES

Fujifilm will be previewing two new REVORIA presses in its PRINTING United booth. Designed to accommodate both commercial printing and quick, on-demand printing these two new models are highly versatile and can handle a broad range of paper weights and various paper sizes, from standard to banner. For both models, the Air Suction Feeder design optimizes feed performance of all media, including paper carrying a lot of paper dust, pre-printed paper using powder, paper with uneven texture, and coated paper that may be prone to feeding issues. Stable and high-speed feeding is achieved for various paper types, from lightweight to heavyweight, and from small sizes to long banner sheets.

The entire REVORIA PRESS product line provides customers a wide variety of finishing options, including punch, staple, saddle staple, single fold, Z-fold half sheet / tri-fold, crease, face trim, full bleed trim, and square back.

FUJIFILM ACUITY PRIME Hybrid

Fujifilm’s new ACUITY PRIME Hybrid inkjet printer is a mid-range LED UV wide format printer capable of printing both rigid and roll substrates. This unit pairs with FUJIIFLM UVIJET™ ink and is available in CMYK, with the option to include White, Clear and/or Primer. The ACUITY PRIME Hybrid's versatility allows for printing on flexible and rigid material up to 2 inches thick and roll media up to 6.5 feet wide. With the ability to print up over 1,500 square feet an hour, the ACUITY PRIME Hybrid demonstrates the optimal balance between speed, print quality, and cost effectiveness.

FUJIFILM ACUITY PRIME 30

The ACUITY PRIME 30 is a flatbed printer that prints on rigid and flexible media up to 2 inches thick, at speeds up to 1,615 square feet an hour. Like the ACUITY PRIME Hybrid printer, this unit is also paired with FUJIFILM UVIJET ink and is available in CMYK, also with the option to include White, Clear and Primer. Designed with the press operator in mind, the ACUITY PRIME 30 features an automatic printhead maintenance system, user-friendly interface, 5 vacuum zones, and low ink level alerts.

All products in Fujifilm’s booth at the Expo will be utilizing Fujifilm’s COLORPATH® SYNC™ color management technology to characterize, profile, and ensure accuracy across all devices and to meet or exceed industry standard printing conditions.

Take a Peek Inside FUJIFILM J PRESS 1160CFG

Fujifilm will also be demonstrating the new J PRESS 1160CFG virtually in the booth via the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset. Visitors can utilize the headset to see the features and functions of J PRESS 1160CFG in action as a print job is ushered through the print process from inception to completion. Additionally, Fujifilm will be live streaming presentations from its Graphic Innovation Hub in Chicago along with an immersive experience that takes the viewers inside the printer, demonstrating its features and functions.

NEW DROP-ON-DEMAND INKJET PRINTHEAD, SKYFIRE SF600

Additionally, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, will be highlighting its new SKYFIRE SF600 inkjet printhead in Fujifilm’s booth. The FUJIFILM Dimatix SKYFIRE SF600 inkjet printhead leverages the FUJIFILM Dimatix proprietary piezoelectric inkjet technology based on proven silicon Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (Si-MEMS) fabrication techniques and is designed for aqueous, solvent and UV curable inks providing performance, productivity (frequency >50kHz with 4 gray levels), and durability suitable for a broad range of demanding applications. The SKYFIRE SF600 printhead delivers 600DPI resolution with a drop size range of 5-25pL and with nozzle layout that enables high throw distance to meet a broad range of applications. To ensure consistent output, the printhead is equipped with an integrated trimming heater and temperature sensor as well as REDIJET® coating for optimal use with aqueous, solvent and UV curable inks.

Additionally on display will be Fujifilm’s STARFIRE® and SAMBA® line of printheads. These printheads represent Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to performance, productivity, durability, and support to its customers, which are the hallmarks of its rich history in the graphic arts and industrial industry segments.

Fujifilm will be at the PRINTING United Expo, Booth C1141, September 10-12, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional information, visit go-print-us.fujifilm.com/events/printing-united-2024 .

