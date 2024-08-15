Pace Center for Girls Launches PaceCares Employee Assistance Fund to Support Team Members Impacted by Natural Disasters, Backed by Leading Industry Donors

The Employee Assistance Fund (EAF) supports teachers, counselors, therapists and team members who have been impacted by a natural disaster.

Jacksonville, FL., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) launched PaceCares, its Employee Assistance Fund (EAF) to support its teachers, counselors, therapists and team members impacted by natural disasters. Thanks to three inaugural donors, all national leaders in the emergency management and disaster response industry, the fund launched August 1st, 2024, ready to support Pace staff this hurricane season.

The EAF will primarily be used for temporary assistance for evacuation and recovery from a natural disaster, including but not limited to temporary living, transportation, and basic needs assistance.

At Pace Center for Girls, educators, therapists and counselors provide free year-round middle and high school academic services, counseling, life-skills training, and career preparation for girls at 21 centers across the state of Florida. Due to increasing demand for mental health services, Pace has expanded its model to Georgia and South Carolina, where therapists deliver services in girls' homes, neighborhood schools, and in the community. Recognized as a leading national advocate for girls and young women, Pace has served over 40,000 young women since 1985.

"Supporting nonprofit and community-based organizations like Pace Center for Girls is essential in disaster recovery. These organizations play a critical role in providing immediate relief and long-term support to those affected. We believe that by empowering local communities and investing in their resilience, we can create a stronger, more prepared society. I am honored to give our full support to the mission at Pace.” – Alyssa Carrier, CEO, AC Disaster Consulting

“We are proud to support PaceCares and the transformative work of Pace Center for Girls. Tetra Tech believes in empowering the next generation of leaders and fostering resilient communities through education and advocacy. Supporting schools and teachers is key to facilitate rapid community recovery by not only empowering educators and students, but also strengthening the resilience of the entire community.” – Jonathan Burgiel, Disaster Recovery and Emergency Management Business Unit President, Tetra Tech

“As Chair of Pace Center for Girls Board of Trustees, I know first-hand the impact Pace makes for girls, families, and communities across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. I can’t thank Tetra Tech, AC/DC, and Team AshBritt enough for partnering with Pace. This support will make a big impact for the teachers, counselors, therapists and staff that work hard to strengthen our communities year-round.” – Brittany Castillo, Chair of the Pace Board of Trustees, CEO, AshBritt

“The well-being and safety of our girls and team members is our top priority. The PaceCares Employee Assistance Fund ensures that our team members, who dedicate themselves to supporting our girls, can receive the support they need during challenging times. We are deeply grateful to our inaugural donors for their commitment to our mission and their recognition of the vital role our team plays in the lives of our girls.” – Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls

About Pace Center for Girls: Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About AshBritt: For over 30 years, AshBritt has been a national leader in rapid-response emergency management, turnkey logistics, and disaster debris removal. Headquartered in south Florida with offices across the U.S., AshBritt is a partner with communities before, during, and after disaster events. AshBritt is there when you need us.

About AC Disaster Consulting: AC Disaster Consulting (ACDC) is a full-spectrum emergency management firm founded in 2018 and certified by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB). ACDC is a leading provider of consulting services across all phases of the emergency management cycle, bringing diverse, nationally recognized experience across the nation. The mission at Pace Center for Girls aligns with ACDC's core values – our three “C’s”: Competent, Caring, Connected – and our commitment to community resilience and empowerment.

About Tetra Tech: Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Attachment

Kendall Toothe Pace Center for Girls 904‑439‑3998 kendall.toothe@pacecenter.org