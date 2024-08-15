MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order to support the U.S. Air Force’s efforts to recapitalize and sustain its fleet of presidential and executive aircraft. The contract is valued at over $30 million.



An HII team in Dayton, Ohio, will perform a broad set of tasks to enhance the reliability and supportability of aircraft and aircraft systems under the contract, which will be administered by the U.S Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Presidential and Executive Airpower Directorate. The directorate is responsible for planning and executing all life-cycle activities related to the recapitalization of Air Force One and E-4B aircraft, and sustainment of the current Air Force One, E-4B, C-12, C-32, C-37, and C-40 aircraft.

“Our customer has an important mission to increase the reliability of the special-purpose aircraft used for VIP transport,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (CEWS) business unit. “We welcome and appreciate the opportunity to support the sustainment of these aircraft throughout their lifecycle.”

HII, in collaboration with the Presidential and Executive Airpower Directorate, will analyze critical aircraft systems and inform equipment improvements to sustain presidential and executive airpower.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-a-task-order-to-support-u-s-air-force-sustainment-of-special-purpose-aircraft-for-vip-transportation/.

“The Air Force’s decision validates the customer’s confidence in the work we’ve performed in this space for the last two decades and what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Eric Wright, vice president of CEWS operations. “We look forward to building on that relationship as the work scope changes and the mission evolves.”

HII was awarded the task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Most of the work will be performed out of the program office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e9b8c00-d590-4ccb-8860-6607cfd25c2e