Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

"As digital transformation accelerates, businesses are facing an increasingly complex marketing landscape with brands now having to navigate a multitude of channels, intricate customer journeys and rising customer expectations," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The MarTech Breakthrough Awards shine a light on the most innovative tools and platforms that empower brands to stay ahead of these challenges and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We are thrilled to announce our 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners and congratulate all of our winners on their remarkable achievements this year."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Marketing Automation

Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Acoustic

Content Marketing

Best Graphic Design Software: Adobe Firefly

Best Interactive Content Platform: Dot.vu

Best Content Performance Management Solution: pharosIQ

Best Marketing Resource Management Platform: Xpressdocs

Event Management

Event Management Innovation Award: Splash

Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: Kaltura

Conversion Optimization

Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution: Stirista

Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution: LocaliQ

Email Marketing

Best B2C Email Marketing Solution: Amex

Best Email Signature Management Platform: Exclaimer

Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse

AdTech

Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: 33Across

Best Demand Side Platform: Viant

Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: Epom

Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth

Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS

Best Advertising Measurement Platform: fullthrottle.ai

AdTech Innovation Award: Zefr

Best Overall AdTech Solution: Skai

Best Overall AdTech Company: Kargo

SalesTech

Best Sales Proposal Software: Frequence

Best SMB Sales Enablement Software: Hubspot

Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software: Advisr

SalesTech Innovation Award: Rain Technology

Social Media

Best Overall Social Media Management Platform: Sprout Social

Public Relations

Best Media Monitoring Solution: Cision

Influencer Marketing

Best Influencer Marketing Platform: IZEA

Best Influencer Marketing Company: Captiv8

Conversational Marketing

Best Call Management Solution: Phonexa

Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company: Typeform

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: BigHappy

Best Mobile Marketing Platform: AdMessenger

Data, Analytics & Intelligence Tools

Best Contact Database Solution: Enformion

Best Customer Data Platform: BlueConic

Best Marketing Insights Platform: Zappi

Best Customer Intelligence Platform: Acxiom

Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Intentsify

Customer Experience

Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Emplifi

Customer Experience Innovation Award: IIRIS, An Informa Business

Best Customer Experience Management Company: Stream Companies

Performance Marketing

Best Performance Marketing Solution: Rakuten Advertising

Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Ibotta

Best Performance Marketing Company: BENlabs

Account Based Marketing

Best Account Based Marketing Solution: RollWorks

Best Account Based Marketing Company: 6sense

Artificial Intelligence

Best AI-Powered Sales Solution: Zenapse

Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution: Demandbase

Cookieless Marketing

Best Cookieless Marketing Solution: AdTheorent

Cookieless Marketing Innovation Award: Centerfield

Campaign Management

Marketing Campaign Management Innovation Award: Pacvue

Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider: Pipeline360, Powered by Integrate

Industry Leadership

Best Digital Asset Management Platform: Ansira

Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution: Cinch

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in MarTech: SOCi

Best Overall MarTech Solution: impact.com

Best Overall MarTech Company: Marigold

