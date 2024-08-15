Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.
"As digital transformation accelerates, businesses are facing an increasingly complex marketing landscape with brands now having to navigate a multitude of channels, intricate customer journeys and rising customer expectations," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The MarTech Breakthrough Awards shine a light on the most innovative tools and platforms that empower brands to stay ahead of these challenges and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We are thrilled to announce our 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners and congratulate all of our winners on their remarkable achievements this year."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Marketing Automation
Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Acoustic
Content Marketing
Best Graphic Design Software: Adobe Firefly
Best Interactive Content Platform: Dot.vu
Best Content Performance Management Solution: pharosIQ
Best Marketing Resource Management Platform: Xpressdocs
Event Management
Event Management Innovation Award: Splash
Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: Kaltura
Conversion Optimization
Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution: Stirista
Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution: LocaliQ
Email Marketing
Best B2C Email Marketing Solution: Amex
Best Email Signature Management Platform: Exclaimer
Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse
AdTech
Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: 33Across
Best Demand Side Platform: Viant
Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: Epom
Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth
Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS
Best Advertising Measurement Platform: fullthrottle.ai
AdTech Innovation Award: Zefr
Best Overall AdTech Solution: Skai
Best Overall AdTech Company: Kargo
SalesTech
Best Sales Proposal Software: Frequence
Best SMB Sales Enablement Software: Hubspot
Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software: Advisr
SalesTech Innovation Award: Rain Technology
Social Media
Best Overall Social Media Management Platform: Sprout Social
Public Relations
Best Media Monitoring Solution: Cision
Influencer Marketing
Best Influencer Marketing Platform: IZEA
Best Influencer Marketing Company: Captiv8
Conversational Marketing
Best Call Management Solution: Phonexa
Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company: Typeform
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: BigHappy
Best Mobile Marketing Platform: AdMessenger
Data, Analytics & Intelligence Tools
Best Contact Database Solution: Enformion
Best Customer Data Platform: BlueConic
Best Marketing Insights Platform: Zappi
Best Customer Intelligence Platform: Acxiom
Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Intentsify
Customer Experience
Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Emplifi
Customer Experience Innovation Award: IIRIS, An Informa Business
Best Customer Experience Management Company: Stream Companies
Performance Marketing
Best Performance Marketing Solution: Rakuten Advertising
Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Ibotta
Best Performance Marketing Company: BENlabs
Account Based Marketing
Best Account Based Marketing Solution: RollWorks
Best Account Based Marketing Company: 6sense
Artificial Intelligence
Best AI-Powered Sales Solution: Zenapse
Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution: Demandbase
Cookieless Marketing
Best Cookieless Marketing Solution: AdTheorent
Cookieless Marketing Innovation Award: Centerfield
Campaign Management
Marketing Campaign Management Innovation Award: Pacvue
Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider: Pipeline360, Powered by Integrate
Industry Leadership
Best Digital Asset Management Platform: Ansira
Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution: Cinch
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in MarTech: SOCi
Best Overall MarTech Solution: impact.com
Best Overall MarTech Company: Marigold
