Ulta Beauty, TikTok, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Health Among Star-Studded Lineup of Thought Leaders to Deliver Trends, Innovations and Insights at EnsembleIQ’s Inside Beauty & Wellness Forum

DSN Brings Influencers, Researchers and Business Executives Together September 12 in New York City

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s DSN (Drug Store News), a leading source of news, knowledge and networking for professionals in the multibillion dollar retail health and beauty marketplace, today announces the star-studded speaker lineup for the second annual Inside Beauty & Wellness Forum, which takes place September 12 at Virgin Hotels NYC in New York City. Register here .



The Inside Beauty & Wellness Forum is a two-day event where speakers from a diverse range of consumer brands, national retailers, media and thought leaders meet to talk about the challenges and ideas facing mass beauty. Speakers include:

Monique Benoit, Senior Merchant, Ulta Beauty

Ralph Clare, Merchandising SVP, H&W Consumables, Walmart

Jerrit Davis, VP of Merchandising, Personal Care, Walmart

Richelieu Dennis, Founder and CEO, Sundial Group of Companies

Sophia Dennis, Head of Programming and Strategy, Beautycon

Bea Dixon, Co-Founder, CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, The Honey Pot

Leigha Dunbar, Sr. Director - Sr. Divisional Merchandising Manager, Walgreens

Larissa Jensen, SVP Global Beauty Advisor, Circana

Michelle LeBlanc, VP of Beauty, CVS Health

Sadé Muhammad, CMO, TIME

Emily Oster, CEO, ParentData

Megan Petrie Ramm, Head of Americas, Uber Advertising

Vinima Shekhar, VP of Beauty, Walmart

Janell Stephens, CEO and Founder, Camille Rose

Allison Tepley, Global Audience Marketing Team, Reddit

Mary Van Praag, CEO, Milani Cosmetics

Rema Vasan, NA Head of Business Marketing and Global Head of Gaming Marketing, TikTok

“We saw the lack of intimate events where attendees can fully discuss the real-world challenges facing mass beauty, therefore, we launched Inside Beauty last year with participation from Walmart, Walgreens and CVS and it was a tremendous success. This year we are expanding the scope to include Wellness, which will offer attendees additional content and opportunities,” said John Kenlon, Senior Vice President/Publisher of DSN. “We will have more retailers, social media brands and thought leaders, as well as a broader educational track and expanded networking opportunities. And attendees will gain valuable actionable information that they can bring back to their organizations and integrate in their beauty and wellness business.”

The Inside Beauty & Wellness Forum will focus on how retailers are leveraging synergies between beauty, health & wellness to drive trips, improve the customer experience, increase revenue and enhance their position as a trusted destination for holistic well-being.

The forum will convene with a cocktail and networking reception on September 11 at the Virgin Hotels NYC, followed by a full day of programming on September 12 and a Networking Happy Hour.

To register and attend the Inside Beauty & Wellness Forum, click here .

For sponsorship opportunities, click here .

