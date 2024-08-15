Rebecca Zung Helps People SLAY® Negotiations with Narcissists with AI-Enhanced Blueprint

Renowned Top 1% trial attorney and expert in narcissistic negotiation, Rebecca Zung, has enhanced her acclaimed SLAY® Masterclass with tools and strategies.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Zung has spent her legal career winning in negotiations against narcissists, and now she is empowering people to do the same through her enhanced SLAY® Your Negotiation Against a Narcissist program.

Rebecca Zung has served for nearly 25 years as an acclaimed trial attorney and has been recognized by US News as a Best Lawyer in America. She began researching narcissists so that she could beat them in the courtroom, and at least half of her thousands of cases have involved high-conflict individuals. This has allowed her to hone her tactics for negotiating effectively with narcissists. Now, she's helping others around the world win, too.

Zung shares her proven strategies through the SLAY program, which is based on the following framework:

S: Super Strong Strategy

L: Leverage (threatening the narcissist's supply sources)

A: Anticipate the narcissist's moves and stay two steps ahead of them

Y: "You-focused" (cultivating a winning mindset and being on the offensive, not the defensive)

SLAY is geared toward anyone dealing with a narcissist, whether it be in a family law matter, business litigation, probate litigation, or any matter involving negotiating with or going to court with a narcissist. The SLAY program provides a proven, four-step roadmap for creating strategy, building leverage, and getting the desired outcome in negotiations.

"If you're not for a narcissist, you're against them in their mind, and they will take you down every time. They might tell you they want an amicable settlement, but they will drag you through drama and trauma to get what they want," said Zung. "The SLAY course is for people who are tired of being a victim of the narcissist and are ready to take back their power."

The enhanced SLAY conflict negotiation training includes new features that Zung said make it the most comprehensive virtual high-conflict negotiation program available at its price point. And it is the only program of its kind created by an expert litigator with as much experience with narcissist negotiation as Zung.

The program includes:

Self-guided modules. These customizable online modules function like a private masterclass, guiding students to communicate confidently and effectively to get what they want out of their interactions with narcissists.

Get the Best Lawyer Triple Threat Package. Because negotiations with a high-conflict personality are likely to last three times longer and cost four times more, finding the right lawyer is essential. This package comes with a "Find the Best Lawyer" module with screening questions to help students find an attorney who can stand up to narcissists' tactics.

The Personalized Rebecca Zung Negotiation GPT. This tool offers students the next best thing to having Rebecca Zung as their mentor and lawyer. The AI-driven tool simulates difficult negotiation scenarios, providing students with customized scripted prompts, strategic insights, and psychological tactics used by high-conflict personalities. Students can practice and fine-tune their negotiation abilities with real-life text and email templates, as well as deposition and cross-examination simulations.

"Leverage Builder Toolkit." With templates and a documentation module, this kit helps students get the leverage they need to turn the tables on the narcissist.

Hidden Hunter Asset and Cybershield Safety Manual. High-conflict individuals often resort to hiding assets and hacking and tracking to take down those who oppose them. These tools help students find available assets and safeguard their privacy and security.

Access to an exclusive Facebook community that supports members and helps them succeed.

24/7 support available through email and the SLAY Academy app.

Participants in Zung's SLAY program report a 90% improvement in handling high-conflict interactions, an 80% increase in self-esteem, and a 75% decrease in stress. SLAY is one of Zung's premier online negotiation course offerings; others include a divorce masterclass and a course to certify high-conflict negotiation coaches.

Zung has been recognized among Trend Magazine's "Legal Elite," and the National Association of Distinguished Counsel has named her among the Top 1% of U.S. attorneys. To learn more about Rebecca Zung or sign up for her enhanced SLAY course, visit www.RebeccaZung.com.

Original press release first appeared on PRUnderground.