Cumulus Media Announces Leadership Changes to the Cumulus Podcast Network

Carolyn Chauncey Picks Up Podcast Content and Operations as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Podcasting

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced Carolyn Chauncey’s promotion to Senior Vice President, Marketing and Podcasting. In this new role, Chauncey will lead the Cumulus Podcast Network’s day-to-day operations, content acquisition, editorial, and production. In addition to her new responsibilities, Chauncey will continue to direct corporate marketing for Cumulus Media, Westwood One, and the Cumulus Podcast Network, reporting to Collin R. Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development for Cumulus Media.



Chauncey brings nearly three decades of media experience to the position, having achieved senior leadership positions in broadcast radio, video, digital, print, and experiential at top companies such as Conde Nast Publications, Time Warner, and VEVO. Since joining Cumulus Media in 2016, Chauncey has overseen ad sales solutions, creative services, and audience development for Westwood One, as well as client entertaining on site at the network’s marquee sports events such as the Super Bowl and Final Four. She is also an original member of the team that launched the podcast network and has been instrumental in its audience expansion, platform marketing, and ad sales growth since inception.

Among additional organizational changes related to the podcast network are Jason Soderberg’s elevation to Vice President, Podcast Operations and Production. In his new role, Jay is responsible for managing all audio and video production for the podcast network as well as platform relations. Soderberg now reports to Chauncey.

In addition, Megan Devine has been promoted to Vice President, Podcast Sales Planning and Yield Optimization to better align podcast sales planning and yield optimization with revenue-generating activities. In this new role, Devine will report to Brandon Berman, President of Sales at Westwood One.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, CBS Sports Radio, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

