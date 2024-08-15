Counter Culture: Formica Corporation Reveals Unexpected American Countertop Behaviors

82 percent of U.S. homeowners admit to unappetizing countertop habits

Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If the kitchen is the hub of the home, then there’s no surface that works harder than the kitchen countertop. And according to a new study* from Formica Corporation, U.S. homeowners are making these surfaces work even harder, with 82% admitting that someone in their household has committed unappetizing acts on their countertops, from setting shoes on them to putting dirt or rocks on them.

With all these bad behaviors, it makes sense that homeowners want a countertop that can withstand the worst. A whopping 84% of homeowners value durability over aesthetics when choosing a countertop.

“With the reality of daily life, we know that kitchen countertops are put through the wringer every day and night,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “When you’re in the design process, think about the performance demands you need from your countertop material and opt for one that both looks good and can keep looking its best despite the chaos of the modern kitchen.”

Counter Active

U.S. homeowners found no shortage of ways to put their countertops to work, including:

50% have hopped onto their countertop to reach a high item

49% have eaten something directly off their countertop

39% reported having dirt, rocks or other outdoor items on their countertop

35% have put their pet on their countertop

25% have had shoes on their countertop

12% reported having been intimate with someone on their countertop

10% have changed a diaper on their countertop

Parenthood Brings the Mess

It’s no surprise that parents’ lives can be a bit messier, and it shows in what their countertops go through. In fact, 87% (versus 79% of non-parents) admitted to doing something out of the ordinary on the counter. While, of course, parents are more likely to have changed a diaper on their countertops, they’re also more likely to have been intimate on their counters, with 17% reporting this versus 9% of non-parents.

For all the everyday messes and impacts a countertop faces, Formica Corporation offers a wide range of hardworking surfaces to fit any style or performance need, including Formica® Laminate, Everform® Solid Surface and the all-new InDepth Surfacing™ by Formica Group.

For more information about Formica, visit formica.com.

*This study was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Formica Corporation among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. homeowners, between May 24-29, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note:

Formica®, Everform® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ and InDepth Surfacing™ are trademarks of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2024 The Diller Corporation.

