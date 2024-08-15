Tyson Group Announces the Addition of Dr. Adam Rapp to Enhance Sales Performance Solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Adam Rapp to their team as Vice President of Research Integration. As a seasoned expert in sales leadership, market research, and diagnostic selling, Dr. Rapp brings a wealth of knowledge and analytical experience that will greatly enhance our mission to deliver customized, sales performance solutions that empower our clients to achieve revenue targets, growth, and performance.

Dr. Rapp is a chaired professor of marketing at Ohio University and founder of GATS Group Consulting. With a robust background in corporate training, he has significantly contributed to the fields of sales competency building, sales effectiveness, and customer relationship management technology. His research, published in prestigious journals such as the Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research and Management Science, focuses on improving the performance of salespeople, teams, and organizations.

Dr. Rapp's expertise extends to the practical applications of technology in sales, emphasizing the importance of integrating technological tools into strategic communication to enhance sales processes and effectiveness. He has also researched and presented extensively on multigenerational management and engagement, highlighting modern challenges that many organizations face. Finally, Dr. Rapp has worked at length integrating his research on salesperson ambidexterity requiring both selling and service-related activities into organizations.

"Dr. Rapp's extensive research and practical experience align perfectly with our commitment to advancing sales performance solutions," said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "His insights into sales leadership and his forward-thinking approach to social media as a sales tool will be invaluable to our clients and our team. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the significant contributions he will make."

Dr. Rapp started his career in selling professional market research services at Arbor Inc. before earning his PhD from the University of Connecticut. He has worked with notable companies such as ZS Associates, Ecolab, AchieveGlobal, Berlex, Alabama Power, Kraft, Georgia Pacific, FOX News, and Kimberly Clark. He has also presented at leading institutions, including Harvard and Stanford, and has taught globally in countries such as Belgium, Greece, Colombia, Chile, and India. His accolades include teaching and research awards from the University of Alabama and the University of Houston, as well as the Neil Rackham Award for Sales Knowledge Dissemination. Most recently, Dr. Rapp was awarded both the Presidential Teaching and Research Awards at Ohio University.

At Tyson Group, Dr. Rapp will play a critical role in enhancing their talent diagnostics and training programs, ensuring clients benefit from the latest research and strategies in sales leadership and effectiveness.

For more information about Dr. Adam Rapp and Tyson Group's innovative sales performance solutions, visit www.tysongroup.com.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group provides expert sales consulting and training tailored to organizations' unique needs, optimizing their sales performance to achieve exceptional results. Their data-driven approach empowers sales leaders, managers, and teams to achieve their revenue targets and drive growth.

Tyson Group is available for commentary.

Tyson Group Contact: Chip St. Clair chip.stclair@tysongroup.com