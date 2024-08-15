Submit Release
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, August 29, 2024

Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on August 29, 2024.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
John Zelenak
Manager of Treasury & Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@MasterCraft.com


