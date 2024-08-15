Blüm Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Showcasing Strategic Progress and Net Income of $23.4 Million

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blüm Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) (the “Company,” “Blüm Holdings,” “we” or “us”), a cannabis company with subsidiaries operating throughout California, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. These results not only reflect our strong financial performance but also underscore the effectiveness of our ongoing strategic restructuring, debt reduction, and operational streamlining.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Transformative Sale of Blüm Santa Ana: In June 2024, we completed the sale of our controlling interest in People's First Choice, LLC ("PFC"), which owns and operates the Blüm Santa Ana dispensary, to Haven Nectar LLC. This sale, a pivotal move in our restructuring strategy, provided $24.8 million in total consideration, including $9.0 million in cash and $15.8 million in assumed liabilities. The transaction significantly bolstered our balance sheet, eliminating an estimated $37.9 million in liabilities and contributing to a total liability reduction of approximately $63.3 million since December 31, 2021. This transaction resulted in a $31.7 million non-cash gain, or $3.46 per share.





Robust Financial Turnaround: As a direct result of this transaction, Blüm Holdings achieved a net income of $23.4 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. This marks a significant shift from our prior financial position and highlights the effectiveness of our management team. While our Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $3.7 million, this figure excludes the one-time gain from the sale and other non-cash items, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency.





Continued Focus on Core Assets: Our strategy to optimize our asset portfolio continued with the agreement to sell The Spot, our other Santa Ana retail dispensary. Additionally, we successfully launched operations at three new dispensaries in Northern California, beginning in May 2024 and contributing $2.1 million in revenue through June 30, 2024. These efforts are part of our broader strategy to focus on higher-performing assets and expand our presence in key markets.





Improved Financial Position and Margins: Blüm Holdings reported $7.2 million in total revenue for the quarter, including $2.1 million in revenue from the three new dispensaries in Northern California and $3.5 million from discontinued operations, an increase from $6.9 million in the previous quarter. Our gross margin, although slightly down to 42% from 45% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 due to initial discounting at new locations, is expected to improve as we refine our pricing strategies.





Expense Reduction and Debt Management: Since August 2022 when new management took over, Blüm Holdings has made substantial progress in reducing both operating expenses and overall liabilities. As of June 30, 2024, our debt stood at $9.4 million, which includes the debt assumed with the new Northern California dispensaries, down from $29.1 million at the end of 2023 and significantly lower than $55.8 million at the end of 2021. This 83% reduction in debt over the past three years highlights our disciplined approach to financial management. Additionally, lease liabilities have been reduced by nearly 58% to $4.1 million since the 2023 year-end, continuing our strategy to streamline operations and reduce financial burdens.





Comparative Financial Improvement: In August 2022, Blüm Holdings faced a total liability burden of $125.3 million, as reported on December 31, 2021. By the end of 2023, we had successfully reduced this figure to $77.8 million, and as of June 30, 2024, we have further decreased our total liabilities to $62.1 million. This reduction along with a focus on high-margin products reflects our commitment to strategic asset management, cost efficiency, and the elimination of underperforming operations. Furthermore, our gross profit margin has improved significantly from 25% in 2021 to 53% by the end of 2023, with continued steady performance into 2024, underscoring the success of our operational initiatives.



Patty Chan, Chief Financial Officer of Blüm Holdings, stated: “The sale of Blüm Santa Ana along with our financial results this quarter are not just financial milestones; they mark the culmination of the transformative journey we began in August 2022. We faced significant challenges—a broken culture, excessive debt, underperforming assets, and a need for strategic clarity. Through disciplined execution and consistent hard work, we have reduced our debt, streamlined our operations, and positioned Blüm Holdings for sustained growth and profitability. Our success in executing these strategies, despite limited capital, is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our management team.”

Sabas Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer of Blüm Holdings, added: “With the new stores, Blüm Holdings is beginning to capitalize on new opportunities in the California cannabis market. Our streamlined operations, reduced debt load, and expanded retail footprint provide a robust platform for sustained growth and profitability. As we approach the two-year anniversary of when our team took over, I believe we have achieved a strong track record of being responsible stewards of the assets and investments entrusted to us. We deeply appreciate the support of our partners who joined us at the beginning, our new partners and those who may be joining us. Their confidence in our vision and capabilities reinforces our commitment to driving long-term value for all stakeholders. We are confident that our strategic focus and operational discipline will continue to drive value for our shareholders as we move forward.”

Blüm Holdings is a leader in the cannabis sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service makes us a trusted name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to shaping its future. Blüm Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates leading dispensaries throughout California as well as several leading company-owned brands including Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar.

(in thousands) June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Current Assets $ 4,450 $ 4,693 Long-Term Assets 33,801 27,378 Total Assets $ 38,251 $ 32,071 Current Liabilities $ 49,701 $ 62,548 Long-Term Liabilities 12,355 15,219 Total Liabilities 62,056 77,767 Stockholders' Deficit (23,805 ) (45,696 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 38,251 $ 32,071





(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

Revenue $ 3,795 $ 1,774 Cost of Goods Sold 2,203 976 Gross Profit $ 1,592 $ 798 Gross Profit % 42 % 45 % Operating Expenses 8,174 4,219 Loss from Operations (6,582 ) (3,421 ) Less: Other (Income) Expense (13,976 ) (105 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 7,394 (3,316 ) Provision for Income Tax Expense for Continuing Operations (262 ) (52 ) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 7,132 $ (3,368 ) Net Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax 16,232 317 Net Income (Loss) $ 23,364 $ (3,051 ) Non-Controlling Interests (479 ) - Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blum Holdings, Inc. $ 23,843 $ (3,051 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Share: Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations per Common Share - Basic $ 0.78 $ (0.34 ) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.65 $ (0.34 )





(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2024 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ 23,364 $ (3,051 ) Less: Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net (16,232 ) (317 ) Add (Deduct) Impact of: Interest Expense 750 377 Provision for Income Tax Expense 262 52 Depreciation Expense 224 58 Amortization of Intangible Assets 33 - EBITDA Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 8,401 $ (2,881 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Stock-based Compensation Expense 316 110 Impairment of Assets 1,709 - Severance Expense - 37 Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Investments 770 (417 ) Loss on Disposal of Assets 134 - Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liability 130 - Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (15,182 ) - Adjusted EBITDA Loss from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ (3,722 ) $ (3,151 )





(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

Continuing Operations $ 3,795 $ 1,774 Discontinued Operations 3,451 5,080 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 7,246 $ 6,854



