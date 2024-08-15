Optimove Recognized as a Contender Email Marketing Service Provider by Independent Research Firm

Optimove received the highest possible scores in the criteria of Personalization, Process and Workflow Innovation, Email Value, and Organizational Improvement

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, has been named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. The report cites Optimove's strength in improving marketer processes with real-time data, and delivering AI-generated recommendations, solidifying, for the company, its position as a powerhouse of both email and cross-channel marketing. The Forrester Wave™ report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in the Email Service Provider (ESP) space and evaluates the most significant providers offering solutions to help businesses optimize their email marketing strategies.

Optimove received the highest possible scores in the criteria of Personalization, Process and Workflow Innovation, Email Value, and Organizational Improvement. Optimove also ranked third highest out of all 12 vendors in the Current Offering category of an EMSP. Optimove believes the recognition underscores its commitment to data-driven insights and personalized customer experiences. This recognition reinforced Optimove’s ability to drive efficiency for cross-channel marketers both in their day-to-day work and their overall business

Optimove believes its status in the report is further recognition of its continuous investment in customer engagement channels, accelerated by recent acquisitions in mobile marketing and digital personalization, and underscores its growing presence in the email marketing space. The company's focus on orchestrating personalized marketing campaigns across digital channels has established it as a reliable partner for businesses looking to enhance their customer engagement strategies.

The report noted that “Optimove’s strength is improving marketer processes with real-time data. ‘Optibot’ – Optimove’s AI-generated recommendations, in-product guidance, and self-learning courses all help clients upgrade workflow and reduce reliance on promotions.”

The report stated that “Optimove makes sense for buyers consolidating their CDP and ESP or for those who value decisioning over message composition.”



Optimove’s Email Marketing Service

Optimove’s native email personalization and delivery platform powers all aspects of preparing, delivering, and tracking hyper-personalized email marketing campaigns. Seamlessly integrated within Optimove, OptiMail offers marketers a rich email platform specially designed for personalized customer marketing.

