For the Fourth Year In a Row, Joveo Ranks in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in high-performance recruitment marketing, announced it landed a spot on Inc. magazine’s prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.



Joveo's ranking for four years running is based on its differentiated position in the market and continued momentum. The company continues to see exponential growth in demand for its high-performance recruitment marketing services for employers, staffing businesses, RPOs, and recruitment advertising agencies worldwide.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year running is an honor,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “In a time when our industry is facing a downturn, Joveo’s continued growth is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team, the strength of our AI-driven, unified recruitment marketing solutions, and the unwavering trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to driving performance and delivering unparalleled value."

Joveo has once again joined the ranks of iconic brands such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, which first gained national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief, added. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

To explore the full Inc. 5000 list, including detailed company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and more, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Learn more about Joveo’s award-winning recruitment marketing solutions here .

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc. Media

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget. Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire. For more information about Joveo's award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com .