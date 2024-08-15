Monster Lord released in Asia with trendy gaming and Metaverse NFT Benefits

Singapore, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Lord is a metaverse gaming social platform for the monster world that not only revolutionises the traditional gaming experience, but also integrates cutting-edge blockchain technology and trendy art and culture to create a unique and personalised social platform full of stylish lifestyle.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl6LbSJDJG8

Monster Lord offers new and existing users unlimited potential and unique personalities by offering a diverse range of meta-universe games and game themes. Players have the opportunity to embark on epic adventures with monsters from different dimensions, experiencing various strategic elements, battles, collections and more. The platform builds an exclusive community of young gamers with rich and engaging gaming content and has become a leading gaming lifestyle brand that opens up endless possibilities for players.

Monster Lord, Web3's innovative hip play social platform, has released three games to date: the Monster Factory, Monster Gold Rush and Dragon Spirit Box games. The official announcement of the upcoming release of "Monster Escape" and "Monster Smash" has also been made. From the official platform of multiple channels of information, we understand that the game combines the trendy art game culture and NFT game revenue, which makes it particularly attractive to global players, especially those in Southeast Asia.

Game 1: Monster Factory is a blockchain-infused adventure game that provides players with the opportunity to strategise and earn feature rewards. The game is replete with a plethora of scenarios, interactive gameplay and ever-present challenges, offering players a highly engaging virtual world in which to pursue entertainment and special rewards.

Game 2: Monster Gold Rush is a game that incorporates blockchain and NFT features with natural financial properties. Players have the option to purchase NFTs and NFT gear that carries pass tokens, embark on adventures using MMC NFTs, and receive instant rewards. The game offers a particularly appealing virtual world, combining trendy entertainment with gaming rewards.

Game 3: The Dragon Box is a collectible and strategic game that has been developed with a focus on design and creativity, as well as attention to detail and iterative deduction. Players have the opportunity to obtain unique monster component parts through the Dragon Box. Each monster is comprised of 12 distinct parts, providing a diverse range of combination and customisation options. The diverse range of combat abilities afforded by the various component parts introduces an element of excitement, challenge and satisfaction to the process of engaging in game collection.

The forthcoming release of Game 4, Monster Escape, promises to be an exhilarating and engaging survival game that will test players' abilities and resilience against the backdrop of an immersive, challenging environment. Those who survive are rewarded with tokens, which are distributed automatically by the game's system via a blockchain protocol.

The forthcoming game, Monster Smash, represents a more challenging and entertaining addition to the combat action genre. Players assume the role of different monsters and must strategically eliminate their opponents from the arena. Monsters have the ability to utilise their skills, tactics and unique abilities in a variety of environments with the objective of achieving victory and earning in-game rewards. The Monster Smash game provides an intuitive gaming experience, immersing players in intense monster battles.

The cutting-edge gaming environment is designed to provide players with a diverse range of gaming experiences. Concurrently, the platform utilises a distinctive economic model to enhance the value of the game and the value of the game token. In Lords of Monsters, the meta-beast card NFT serves as a unique identifier and plays an important role in Monster Gold Rush, an exclusive game developed by the Monster Foundation, a consensual player co-sponsor. As per the official information, MOLO is an in-game token used for transactions and rewards. It is generated through various types of participatory behaviour of players in the game.

Monster Lord introduces an innovative economic model in which all MOLO tokens are generated through players' in-game actions and a pool of SOL contracts is created. The developer team has designed a bespoke MOLO price calculation method. This is based on the SOL amount in the contract pool divided by the total amount of cyclic MOLO supply. This is done to guarantee the continuity of the game and the player's continued participation, with the aim of obtaining higher and higher game revenues.

In Monster Factory, when a player participates in a game via SOL, 3% of the total SOL invested in each game is allocated to the contract pool. Two percent of this amount is allocated for the generation of MOLO in-game tokens at the prevailing "take" price. When a player participates in a game via MOLO, the 1% invested in each game is immediately destroyed to maintain the scarcity of token passes. Once a device has been purchased with SOL, all invested SOLs are transferred to the contract pool and immediately converted to MOLOs at the current "take" price. This allows players to participate in the adventure and benefit from the associated rewards. The gaming platform incorporates a redemption module for acquisition currencies. When redeeming value tokens, players have the option to redeem their mainstream SOL pass tokens at 90% of the take price and destroy all MOLO tokens.

This innovative token production method provides a solid foundation for the value of each circulating MOLO, which is backed by a tangible SOL. Furthermore, it guarantees ongoing token appreciation, offering a dependable and sustainable value proposition for all stakeholders. This distinctive economic model enables all participants to optimise their return on investment within the game.

In Lords of Monsters, every gaming behaviour offers both entertainment and the potential for investment. The innovative economic model allows players to enjoy the game and negotiate the monster meta-universe while generating wealth.





We invite you to join the Monster Lords and embark on an unlimited adventure.

Take control of the digital world and discover new gaming experiences with an innovative economic model.

Further releases, events and updates for the official and gaming communities will be announced in due course. For further information and updates, please refer to the official links below.

- Website: https://monsterlord.pro

- Twitter: https://x.com/MonsterLord2024

- Telegram group: https://t.me/MonsterLord2024

- Telegram channel: https://t.me/MonsterLord_updates

- Discord: https://discord.gg/z5DqSQg7dD

- Gitbook: https://monster-lord.gitbook.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Miles Walton Monsterlord Limited monsterlord2024(at)monsterlord.pro