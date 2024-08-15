Genetec updates FICAM certification and expands list of access control options for US federal market

Genetec Security Center version 5.12 has been added to the FIPS 201 Approved Product List (APL)

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Security Center 5.12 now complies with FIPS 201 and is approved by the Federal Identity Credential and Access Management (FICAM) conformance program.

With this certification, government entities can trust that Genetec software meets stringent federal security standards to ensure that only authorized individuals are provided access to sensitive data and facilities.

This certification extends the list of supported FICAM access control hardware within Security Center Synergis™. The Genetec access control platform is now certified to offer an end-to-end FICAM-compliant solution with HID pivCLASS readers, HID Signo readers, Veridt readers, as well as Assa Abloy integrated locks and server cabinet locks.

FIPS 201-certified products undergo rigorous testing, resulting in fewer vulnerabilities and robust security features, ensuring that federal organizations' sensitive data are protected.

In a market often constrained by proprietary systems, Synergis stands out by offering multiple open architecture systems that efficiently validate Personal Identity Verification (PIV and PIV-I) credentials for federal employees and contractors. This allows federal agencies and organizations to choose from a diverse range of certified and secure access control solutions, ensuring greater flexibility and interoperability.

“With this updated FIPS 201 certification and expanded support, federal customers can benefit from the latest generation of access control solutions,” said Thibaut Louvet, Product Group Senior Director at Genetec Inc. “Genetec is committed to providing the most up-to-date interoperability and options for FICAM-certified products.”

Other Genetec FICAM-compliant solutions include the Synergis™ Cloud Link intelligent IoT gateway appliance. Synergis Cloud Link addresses the increasing demand for non-proprietary access control solutions and provides a safe and secure gateway to a cloud or hybrid deployment for government organizations.

For more information, please visit:

https://resources.genetec.com/en-product-brochures/ficam

https://www.idmanagement.gov/docs/apl-10061-genetec.pdf

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2024. Genetec™, Synergis™, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

Veronique Froment Genetec, Inc. 603-548-1429 veronique@highrezpr.com