Glucotrack’s Innovative Blood Glucose Monitoring Concept Resonates with Patients with Diabetes, According to New Survey Presented at Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) 2024 Annual Conference

Glucotrack ADCES poster highlights over 50% of surveyed diabetes patients are open to new Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor concept

Rutherford, NJ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical technology innovator focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced new findings from a recent market research study evaluating the acceptance of its new Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM) concept among people with insulin-requiring diabetes. The poster was presented at the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) 2024 Annual Conference held Aug. 9-12, 2024, in New Orleans.

The study, conducted with a diverse group of participants, revealed that over 50% of respondents are open to adopting Glucotrack’s new CBGM concept – a small device placed under the skin. This technology is designed to offer continuous, accurate blood glucose monitoring for up to 3 years without the calibration, comfort and wearability challenges associated with traditional Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) approaches.

Key features that garnered the most interest include the long-term sensor life (2-year sensor-life was tested during the study), the absence of a wearable component, and the provision of real-time blood glucose readings. These top three appealing aspects were consistent across all segments of respondents.

The study included 757 respondents with intensive insulin therapy (49% type 1 diabetes and 51% type 2 diabetes), comprised of current CGM users (67%), non-users (25%) and ex-users (8%). Respondents used various insulin delivery methods: multiple daily injections (60%) and insulin pump (40%, including 21% automated insulin delivery or AID and 19% non-AID).

“This market research shows us that there is clear need for innovation in continuous glucose monitoring and that Glucotrack’s innovative approach has tremendous market potential as it addresses unmet needs,” said Paul Goode, President & CEO at Glucotrack. “Our goal has always been to develop innovative solutions that improve the quality of life for people with diabetes. The insights gained from this study will be invaluable as we continue to refine our CBGM technology to better meet the needs of our users.”

The new CBGM concept represents a significant advancement in diabetes management, offering a more convenient and less intrusive way for individuals to monitor their blood glucose levels. Glucotrack remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower people with diabetes to live healthier, more independent lives.

Glucotrack, Inc. has recently made significant strides in its clinical progress. The company successfully completed a 60-day long-term preclinical study of its implantable CGM, demonstrating the feasibility of glucose monitoring in the epidural space. Additionally, a 90-day preclinical study confirmed the sustained accuracy of its CBGM, with a mean absolute relative difference of 4.7%, which is considered highly accurate for a continuous glucose monitor. These advancements pave the way for upcoming human clinical trials that the company plans to initiate later this year, marking a crucial step towards providing a more convenient and discreet glucose monitoring solution for people with diabetes.

For more information about Glucotrack’s CBGM, visit glucotrack.com .

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com .

